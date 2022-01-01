4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football's bowl win over Arizona State

The Badgers’ Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State was a nearly perfect encapsulation of their 2021 football season.
When the University of Wisconsin ran the ball well, the offense was effective. When the run game was slowed, the offense couldn’t do much. The defense was strong throughout outside of a couple big plays and it came through in clutch situations. The 20-13 result was a win, but one that felt a little unsatisfying for UW fans.
Rewatching the Badgers’ victory — the sixth bowl win for coach Paul Chryst at his alma mater — showed how some of UW’s top players heading into next season made some of the biggest impacts. Here are four observations from the Las Vegas Bowl.
1. Early wins set up Herbig for success
UW sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig had one of his best games of the season with seven tackles and two sacks. His first sack came on the first possession when ASU tried to use a wide receiver to block him and Herbig simply swatted away the receiver’s hands and sprinted to sack quarterback Jayden Daniels for a 13-yard loss.
But Herbig had similar success against ASU’s starting right tackle, Ben Scott. He was able to get underneath Scott’s pad level and get him stood up, allowing Herbig to use his strength to push Scott back into the pocket and create pressure on Daniels. Herbig hadn’t had a sack since UW’s game at Rutgers on Nov. 6.
Herbig’s improvement this season was in part due to improved pass-rush moves that allow him to use his athleticism to get around tackles. He showed some of those moves against Scott, twisting his shoulders to get around the edge and not give Scott an area of his body to block.
Herbig's second sack ended what was ASU’s last drive, another play on which he got under Scott’s pads and collapsed the pocket. UW set a program bowl record with six sacks.
2. Not much worked to slow Daniels’ scrambling
ASU didn’t have much going for it offensively outside of Daniels’ scrambling. UW has consistently had trouble with dual-threat quarterbacks who can extend plays, and Daniels was able to escape pressure in the pocket and outrun UW’s linebackers to gain yards and keep drives alive.
He ended up with 40 net rushing yards, but that was after 47 yards of sacks came off his tally. UW linebacker Leo Chenal compared Daniels’ mobility to that of former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard tried a few tactics to slow Daniels down after the first quarter. On a few occasions, UW’s defensive line would slant to the short side of the field as outside linebacker Noah Burks looped to the middle of the field and became a spy player on Daniels. But he beat Burks to the edge to convert a pair of third downs and forced Leonhard to look for another solution.
Chenal was used as a spy instead of blitzing for stretches of the second half. That worked a bit better, but Daniels was still able to pick up yards with his speed and agility. When UW could keep Daniels in the pocket, he wasn’t an effective passer, but he was quick with his decisions to scramble and made the Badgers pay for any poor pursuit angles they took.
3. Mertz his best on third down
Quarterback Graham Mertz had a bad interception in the first half, but he made a number of good plays on third downs that led to points and the win.
His best throws of the game came on third downs, including the 30-yard pass in the fourth quarter to Chimere Dike that extended the game’s final drive. Mertz’s 31-yard pass to Markus Allen on the first drive led to a touchdown, and he hit Jake Ferguson for a 12-yard gain to keep a second-quarter drive alive. Mertz bought time in the pocket and made a good throw to Skyler Bell, who made a diving grab for 15 yards. He was sacked twice on third downs in the second half, but one was a blown protection that gave him no chance to make a throw.
Mertz’s challenge going into next season is figuring out how to play at his best for longer periods of games.
4. Cormac Sampson fills in well
Junior offensive lineman Cormac Sampson said his preparation for the bowl game was easier than most weeks. Instead of having to study up on multiple positions, he could lock in on the center role he was filling for an injured Joe Tippmann.
Sampson didn’t have any snap issues and his quickness was on display getting up to the second level to block linebackers. Sampson moved defensive tackles off the ball and mostly kept the pocket clean in front of Mertz. His footwork in pass protection was sound and allowed him to pick up blitzing linebackers. UW only had one obvious protection mistake that resulted in a sack, so it appears Sampson was on point with his calls.
He’s been a super-utility player in the Badgers’ offense for three seasons, playing across the offensive line, tight end and in the backfield as a fullback in certain formations. He’ll be a name to watch in the competition for roles on the line next year.