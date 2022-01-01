4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football's bowl win over Arizona State

Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard tried a few tactics to slow Daniels down after the first quarter. On a few occasions, UW’s defensive line would slant to the short side of the field as outside linebacker Noah Burks looped to the middle of the field and became a spy player on Daniels. But he beat Burks to the edge to convert a pair of third downs and forced Leonhard to look for another solution.

Chenal was used as a spy instead of blitzing for stretches of the second half. That worked a bit better, but Daniels was still able to pick up yards with his speed and agility. When UW could keep Daniels in the pocket, he wasn’t an effective passer, but he was quick with his decisions to scramble and made the Badgers pay for any poor pursuit angles they took.

3. Mertz his best on third down

Quarterback Graham Mertz had a bad interception in the first half, but he made a number of good plays on third downs that led to points and the win.