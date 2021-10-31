4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' win over Iowa

It could be a reflex of a veteran college football coach to avoid too much praise going in one direction, but University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst likes to point out that wins take contributions from a lot of sources.
The Badgers’ 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa means UW controls its path to the postseason, with wins over the next four weeks punching its ticket to Indianapolis as the Big Ten Conference’s West Division champion.
The victory saw its share of headlining heroes from the offensive and defensive lines, a quarterback taking care of the ball and linebackers making plays in the backfield. But a few other highly impactful players may have flown under the radar.
Here are four observations after rewatching the Badgers’ win at Camp Randall Stadium.
1. Herbig developing a bag of moves
UW sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig has drawn praise from this feature before, but his six-tackle, 2½-sack outing against the Hawkeyes showed the deepening set of moves that Herbig possesses as a pass-rusher.
On the first play of the game, Herbig’s patience was on display, engaging with left tackle Mason Richman with arms extended in order to keep separation and his eyes on quarterback Spencer Petras. Herbig didn’t get too far up field on his rush, and fought through Richman’s hands after making his move to the inside. Jack Sanborn, UW’s senior inside linebacker, blitzed and took away Petras’ ability to scramble away from Herbig. As Petras stepped up, Herbig made the initial hit and Sanborn helped finish the play, earning both a half-sack.
With Iowa facing a third-and-17 deep in its own territory in the second quarter, Herbig speed-rushed around the outside and pulled off what is becoming one of his go-to moves, a slap down of the tackle’s hands while simultaneously turning his hips around the corner and maintaining full speed. Iowa right tackle Nick DeJong could only watch as Herbig flew past him and swatted the ball out of Petras’ hands.
Even when he doesn’t get a good jump, he makes up for it by diagnosing the tackle’s mistake quickly. Herbig did just that in the fourth quarter when he tallied another sack. Richman overset Herbig, and the Hawaii native saw it immediately. He made a quick swim move through Richman’s hands, again keeping them away from his body, turned his shoulder and knifed into the backfield almost untouched before bring Petras down again.
When the Hawkeyes ran away from him and left him unblocked, Herbig stayed square on the line to defend against a cutback or a bootleg. He squeezed the play down and helped on two tackles in such situations. He also showed his agility by dodging a cut block in the third quarter and applying pressure on Petras.
With his array of moves growing, Herbig will continue making impact plays on the Badgers defense.
2. Tailbacks better in pass protection
An issue plaguing UW’s sloppy pass protection this season was the lack of help the offensive line was getting from the running backs. Between missed assignments and generally failing to get a blitzer blocked, the backs haven’t been holding up their end in pass protection.
UW got its best blocking day from the running back position against the Hawkeyes, who did all they could to confuse blockers with their “walk-around” front on passing downs and partially delayed blitzes.
Junior running back Brady Schipper — whose miss in pass protection a week ago against Purdue led to a strip-sack of quarterback Graham Mertz that was returned for a touchdown — was particularly good this week. He stepped into the correct gap on at least three occasions and took on blitzing linebackers with physicality. He also was patient when he needed to be. Iowa’s walk-around front often led to looping rushes by linebackers, but Schipper stayed behind the offensive line and mirrored the rushers until he needed to initiate contact.
Junior tailback Chez Mellusi, who’s had issues in protection as well this year, made a good cut block on linebacker Seth Benson to allow Mertz to get a throw off from a clean pocket.
UW’s zero sacks allowed was partially due to the running backs’ effort.
3. Adjusting with less tight ends
Injuries have hit the Badgers tight end group over the last few weeks, with Cam Large and Hayden Rucci unavailable for the Iowa game and Clay Cundiff suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury at the end of the third quarter.
But UW has found ways around not having depth at tight end before, and it did so again against the Hawkeyes. Using fullback John Chenal as an off-the-line tight end has been commonplace this season and it was a fixture of the offense Saturday. As the lone fullback remaining on the roster after Quan Easterling announced his decision to enter the transfer portal last week, Chenal’s role becomes even more important. He left the game twice with arm injuries but told reporters afterward he would be good to go next week.
UW used 21 personnel — a tailback, Chenal and a tight end — on 20 plays against Iowa, the most it has done so against a Power Five opponent.
In goal-line sets, typically times UW would consider having three tight ends on the field, the Badgers used offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini as an extra tackle instead. UW scored twice with that formation on two quarterback sneaks by Mertz.
4. Motion back in action
UW’s lack of presnap motion was mentioned multiple times in these reviews early in the season, so it’s fitting to bring up that the Badgers have been ramping up the use of motion the past month.
The Hawkeyes saw the most presnap motion of any UW opponent this season, with 30 of 70 snaps featuring the tactic. Last week against Purdue, 25 of 62 tracked plays had motion and 17 of the 60 plays run against Army had motion. UW picked up 16 first downs against Iowa — seven of the plays that resulted in first downs featured motion.
With the recent uptick, the Badgers are using motion on just about 25% of their plays this season.
