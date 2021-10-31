4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' win over Iowa

Here are four observations after rewatching the Badgers’ win at Camp Randall Stadium.

1. Herbig developing a bag of moves

UW sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig has drawn praise from this feature before, but his six-tackle, 2½-sack outing against the Hawkeyes showed the deepening set of moves that Herbig possesses as a pass-rusher.

On the first play of the game, Herbig’s patience was on display, engaging with left tackle Mason Richman with arms extended in order to keep separation and his eyes on quarterback Spencer Petras. Herbig didn’t get too far up field on his rush, and fought through Richman’s hands after making his move to the inside. Jack Sanborn, UW’s senior inside linebacker, blitzed and took away Petras’ ability to scramble away from Herbig. As Petras stepped up, Herbig made the initial hit and Sanborn helped finish the play, earning both a half-sack.

With Iowa facing a third-and-17 deep in its own territory in the second quarter, Herbig speed-rushed around the outside and pulled off what is becoming one of his go-to moves, a slap down of the tackle’s hands while simultaneously turning his hips around the corner and maintaining full speed. Iowa right tackle Nick DeJong could only watch as Herbig flew past him and swatted the ball out of Petras’ hands.