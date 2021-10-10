4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' win over Illinois

The Illini’s defensive strategy made little sense after two drives.

Illinois wasn’t slowing UW’s run game at all, but the defensive front never changed and the only real difference as the game went on was Illinois putting more bodies in the box. Even then, the extra defenders that would start plays in the box immediately drifted back to zones further away from the line. Strange decision-making by Bret Bielema and his staff.

Consider this: UW ran the ball 61 times and never lost yardage on a run despite quick penetration by opposing defensive lines being a consistent problem through the first month of the season. Did the Badgers’ O-line play well? Yes, probably its best game of the season from start to finish. But Illinois made it easier up front.

Chryst and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph also ran more iso concepts — straight-forward blocking schemes rather than the zone steps UW is known for — early in the game to let UW’s line get to work against the Illini’s front. Then they bashed Illinois with power schemes and pulling linemen cleared big holes.

4. DPIs result of CBs assuming sacks

UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard makes no bones about putting his cornerbacks on islands and asking them to hold up while the front creates pressure.