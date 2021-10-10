4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' win over Illinois

Paul Chryst and the University of Wisconsin football coaching staff had a picture-perfect game plan for Illinois on Saturday.
It wasn’t just that UW dominated the game en route to a 24-0 win, it was that so much of what the Badgers wanted to do was available whenever they wanted.
Chryst and the offensive staff pulled out some interesting wrinkles with their use of formations — empty set out of 21 personnel was a nice touch — and their mixing of run-blocking schemes helped the offensive line greatly.
Here are four observations after rewatching the Badgers’ win over Illinois. (Sorry, fullback fans, John Chenal’s 42 total yards and touchdown aren’t covered.)
1. Assessing an up-and-down day from Mertz
Perhaps the best way to do this is to just list the good and the bad that stood out from Graham Mertz’s performance.
Good
- Second quarter, third-and-8, Mertz scrambles for 10 yards to extend a drive that ends in a TD
- Third quarter, third-and-6, Mertz throws from the left hash to outside the right numbers to Chimere Dike and converts for a first down.
- Third quarter, first-and-10, perfect ball placement for a gain of 26 on a dig route to Kendric Pryor.
- Third quarter, first-and-10, precise touch on ball over the linebackers for gain of 21 to Pryor
Bad
- First quarter, second- and third-and goal from the 7, Mertz doesn’t see open receivers for TDs
- Second quarter, third-and-3, underthrows Pryor, who’d beaten his man down the sideline, and gets picked off
- Third quarter, first-and-10, underthrows Jake Ferguson on would-be touchdown
The miss on what would’ve been a TD to Ferguson and the excellent throw to Dike were two plays apart.
He was a little erratic in the pocket with his feet and showed some of the same issues he’s had when pressure starts to come, but he was protected well enough that some of his mistakes were simply the result of a poor throw. Though he underthrew them this week, it should be an encouraging sign for the future that the Badgers got players open downfield and Mertz recognized them enough to take the chances.
Mertz continues to show kernels of being that next-level quarterback UW has been lacking, but he hasn’t strung those plays together throughout a game since his debut as a starter last season. UW is hoping that can happen soon.
2. Burks continues to be unsung hero
UW's linebackers deserve all the credit they've been getting for how the defense is playing. While his stats aren't always on par with the rest of the linebacking crew, senior Noah Burks' impact is undeniable. He led the Badgers with six tackles and had 1½ tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.
The stunt he executed with Leo Chenal resulted in Chenal's first half-sack of the season and partial credit for Burks as well. Chenal and Matt Henningsen shot to the right and occupied center Doug Kramer and left guard Alex Philstrom. Burks loops around from his spot over the left tackle and rushes through the left 'A' gap. Kramer tries to come off Chenal to block Burks, ends up blocking neither of them, and Chenal brings down the quarterback with Burks a half-step behind him.
Burks applied pressure on a fourth-and-10 late in the game when Illinois was threatening to end UW’s shutout, which was the program’s first since Oct. 12, 2019, against Michigan State.
Burks also made a pair of tackles on the edge against the few runs that Illinois tried.
These are the types of plays that Burks wouldn't make in years past — Burks would settle for setting the edge and making the ball-carrier turn inside. This season, he's shedding the blockers and getting himself involved in the tackle.
Burks' improvement as a playmaker is why a deep outside linebacker group has been mostly left on the sideline this season. Nick Herbig's contributions have been more obvious as a pass-rusher and run-stopper, but Burks is holding his own and then some for UW.
3. Illinois never made UW adjust on offense
The Illini’s defensive strategy made little sense after two drives.
Illinois wasn’t slowing UW’s run game at all, but the defensive front never changed and the only real difference as the game went on was Illinois putting more bodies in the box. Even then, the extra defenders that would start plays in the box immediately drifted back to zones further away from the line. Strange decision-making by Bret Bielema and his staff.
Consider this: UW ran the ball 61 times and never lost yardage on a run despite quick penetration by opposing defensive lines being a consistent problem through the first month of the season. Did the Badgers’ O-line play well? Yes, probably its best game of the season from start to finish. But Illinois made it easier up front.
Chryst and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph also ran more iso concepts — straight-forward blocking schemes rather than the zone steps UW is known for — early in the game to let UW’s line get to work against the Illini’s front. Then they bashed Illinois with power schemes and pulling linemen cleared big holes.
4. DPIs result of CBs assuming sacks
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard makes no bones about putting his cornerbacks on islands and asking them to hold up while the front creates pressure.
An issue that led to against the Illini, though, was cornerbacks having their eyes on the quarterback thinking he was going down and grabbing their receiver when the ball got released. UW’s corners, particularly seniors Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams because they play the most, looked a little gun-shy at times against Illinois. They’ve been beaten deep by some great receivers this season, and their desire to play better and not allow that to happen Saturday is commendable.
But Hicks, as well as reserves Semar Melvin and Donte Burton, were called for defensive pass interferences for getting grabby on plays the quarterback was in trouble but still got a pass off. Williams also was flagged for DPI, but he lost his footing on the play in question and tripped the receiver.
None of the plays that were flagged were going to be easy catches that the interference altered — UW’s cornerbacks just have to trust themselves a little bit more against receivers that are step down from the ones they’ve played this season.