4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' victory over Northwestern

Mertz’s throw to Ferguson in the third quarter resulted in a touchdown, but Ferguson wasn’t even looking when the ball was thrown. Mertz saw the blitz coming from his left and got rid of the ball in time for Ferguson to run his route, turn toward the ball with it already coming toward his chest and finish the play.

We can dissect the interception he had before the end of the first half as well, but it was really the one ball he didn’t show proper touch on all game.

3. Nelson in the box

Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was aggressive in bringing safety Scott Nelson into the box and playing essentially an extra linebacker role for much of the first three quarters. PFF counted 15 of Nelson’s 35 snaps as lined up in the box or on the defensive line.

He had a quick tackle on a dump-off pass on Northwestern’s first possession, then had a good string of plays near the line of scrimmage in the second half. He broke up a pass with a quick rush on Marty and then was credited with half a tackle-for-loss when he assisted defensive lineman Matt Henningsen in bringing down tailback Evan Hull behind the line.

His hybrid linebacker role saw him line up on the outside of the defensive line, standing next to an outside linebacker, seven times.