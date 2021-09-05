4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' loss to Penn State

He had a stellar three-play series in the first quarter, getting around the edge and nearly bringing down Clifford down on a second-down throw, then stopping a pass rush after reading a draw and making the tackle to set up fourth down. On the fourth-down pass, he made an inside move and applied pressure again, not allowing Clifford to step into a throw that sailed away from any receiver.

Another inside rush by Herbig in the second quarter forced Clifford to throw a ball at his tailback’s feet to end a drive.

If this is the Herbig the Badgers get throughout the year, watch out.

3. Quick snaps

For much of the first half, Penn State’s defensive front would get set with UW’s, then shift as Mertz was reading the defense. This isn’t uncommon, but it does force Mertz and the line to communicate any changes needed to adjust to the different look, adding an area in which a mistake can happen.

UW answered this with an adjustment in the second half, particularly on their touchdown-scoring drive in the third quarter. By snapping the ball quicker and not allowing Penn State to reset, UW caught the defensive front on its heels, which kept the pocket clean for Mertz and helped lead to a 9-yard catch by Chimere Dike and a connection with Danny Davis for 23 yards.