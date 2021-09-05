4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' loss to Penn State

As the University of Wisconsin football team breaks down the tape from Saturday’s 16-10 loss against Penn State, it will lament the plays left on the field.
The obvious ones — botched handoffs in the red zone and missing an open receiver with a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute — stung immediately after the game. Some themes and takeaways from the game require more time to dissect, which is what we’ll try to do with this weekly feature.
Some good, some bad, here are four observations after a re-watch of UW’s first loss in a home opener since 1995:
1. Tackles rusty
Senior offensive tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss missed time during training camp and it showed in the opener. Both needed a few series to get into the flow of the game.
Neither Beach nor left guard Josh Seltzner accounted for defensive end Arnold Ebiketie on the Badgers’ first play that resulted in a 4-yard loss, and again let Ebiketie have a free run on quarterback Graham Mertz on a second-and-long pass. Bruss allowed a defender by him to stop a third-and-long run for no gain to end the drive.
Beach stopped his feet and dropped his head when trying to block Ebiketie later in the first quarter, which allowed Mertz to be hit in the back as he was throwing the ball. On the Badgers’ last drive — on which PSU’s rushers knew UW was passing — Beach couldn’t handle Ebiketie on a second-and-10, and Mertz’s throw to the sideline resulted in intentional grounding that put UW in a third-and-long for a final play.
Beach was rehabbing a left foot injury most of training camp, and he didn’t look ready to handle the athleticism of PSU’s front. A week against Eastern Michigan followed by a bye should help Beach get back up to speed. If not, we’ll see if sophomore Logan Brown can push for the job.
In the second half when running was still an option, Penn State had to overload blitz certain gaps to create pressure. That’s a numbers mismatch as opposed to poor play by the tackles.
2. Herbig’s improvement clear
Against the Nittany Lions, sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig put on display the work he’d put into his pass-rushing this offseason.
His highlight play was a Von Miller-esque move around right tackle Caeden Wallace. He yanked Wallace’s hands down and got around the edge without losing a step, then attacked Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and the ball to almost create a turnover.
On UW’s first defensive series, which ended with a sack from senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, Herbig stunted inside to draw the attention of both the PSU left tackle and left guard. That allowed Sanborn to knife around the edge and get the sack, but Herbig was right behind him after beating the guard and running back’s blocks. It was a strong display of his ability to use his quickness.
He had a stellar three-play series in the first quarter, getting around the edge and nearly bringing down Clifford down on a second-down throw, then stopping a pass rush after reading a draw and making the tackle to set up fourth down. On the fourth-down pass, he made an inside move and applied pressure again, not allowing Clifford to step into a throw that sailed away from any receiver.
Another inside rush by Herbig in the second quarter forced Clifford to throw a ball at his tailback’s feet to end a drive.
If this is the Herbig the Badgers get throughout the year, watch out.
3. Quick snaps
For much of the first half, Penn State’s defensive front would get set with UW’s, then shift as Mertz was reading the defense. This isn’t uncommon, but it does force Mertz and the line to communicate any changes needed to adjust to the different look, adding an area in which a mistake can happen.
UW answered this with an adjustment in the second half, particularly on their touchdown-scoring drive in the third quarter. By snapping the ball quicker and not allowing Penn State to reset, UW caught the defensive front on its heels, which kept the pocket clean for Mertz and helped lead to a 9-yard catch by Chimere Dike and a connection with Danny Davis for 23 yards.
Expect the Badgers to mix up their tempo at the line in the coming weeks.
4. Missed tackles were costly
UW’s defense was able to answer the challenges Penn State’s offense brought for the most part, but a few missed tackles in the fourth quarter were killers.
Junior safety John Torchio couldn’t bring down PSU tailback Noah Cain on a third-and-4 catch at the line of scrimmage on PSU’s tying drive, then Herbig missed a TFL on Cain after a swing pass on second-and-long just outside the red zone on the go-ahead drive.
Some missed tackles are to be expected during a season opener, but avoiding them was a key to UW’s defense looking so dominant in the first half.
