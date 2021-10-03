4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' loss to No. 14 Michigan

4. The disrespect may be here to stay

UW senior cornerback Caesar Williams said it was “disrespectful” that Michigan went for it on fourth down as often as it did. Williams said it was a sign that the Wolverines felt their defense could hold UW from scoring no matter what situation the offense put them in.

Williams is right — good opponents haven’t had much reason to fear UW’s offense. Mertz led two scoring drives late in the second quarter that got UW within 13-10 at halftime, but that mini-run of good play was ended when Hill injured Mertz on a third-quarter sack.

The Wolverines were 4 of 5 on fourth down, with three of those tries coming in the first quarter. Michigan got its first fourth-down attempt on a fourth-and-1 run on the first series but failed on another fourth-and-1 run near midfield. Later, UW’s defense allowed 12 yards on third-and-14 and the Wolverines went for it on fourth-and-2 at UW’s 40-yard line. They converted with a short pass and then hit a flea-flicker touchdown the next play.

Michigan converted two fourth-and-1s with runs on its first drive of the second half, including a quarterback sneak for a touchdown, to go up by 10.