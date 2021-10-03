4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' loss to No. 14 Michigan

The worst start for the University of Wisconsin football team in 31 years is a reminder how quickly hope can fade in college football.
UW entered the year looking like a contender in the Big Ten Conference and experienced at a number of key positions. But Saturday’s 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium exposed the flaws that have repeatedly burned UW. Turnover issues and the lack of a run game are obvious, but upon a rewatch, more can be gleaned regarding other issues that UW has.
Here are four observations from the Badgers’ loss to the Wolverines.
1. Another day to forget for the O-line
Let’s ignore that UW had its lowest rushing output in six seasons — pass protection continued to be as poor as the Badgers have had in years.
UW allowed six sacks, three apiece of Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf. The third on Mertz was a massive blow to the chest and ribs from defensive back Daxton Hill, who came from the slot corner position and had about a 15-yard sprint untouched into Mertz. The redshirt sophomore QB was also hit on six other snaps, by State Journal count, including three jarring blows.
Add in the high snaps from centers Kayden Lyles and Joe Tippmann, and UW’s line didn’t do much of anything right against the Wolverines.
Two consistent problems plagued UW’s linemen, especially senior tackles Tyler Beach and Logan Bruss when trying to slow Michigan’s star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. They often set too wide in their drops, which gave Hutchinson the option to go inside or attack around the outside, and he used his superior athleticism to do both. He was only credited with three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss, but his pressure caused two others sacks as UW QBs tried to escape Hutchinson. They also stopped their feet too often when they got proper depth in their drops, which allowed edge rushers to get around them.
Even plays that UW’s linemen appeared to do just enough to win became negatives, like when Wolf stepped up in the pocket after Beach barely got enough of David Ojabo to give Wolf a lane, but Ojabo’s diving effort knocked the ball out of Wolf’s hand and Michigan recovered the fumble.
Michigan’s due some credit for timing its blitzes well and doing what it needed to do in order to fluster UW’s quarterbacks at every turn. But it also won one-on-one battles too consistently for the Badgers passing game to get much done.
One last lowlight — in the third quarter, UW called one of their play-action passes in which a guard pulls across the formation to pick up the unblocked defensive end. It should’ve been an earhole shot for senior Josh Seltzner on Hutchinson, a chance to get some payback after he’d been so disruptive. But Hutchinson bounced off Seltzner easily and forced Wolf to throw the ball away.
2. Wolf’s throwing motion troublesome
UW hasn’t yet announced if or how long Mertz could be on the sidelines with his chest injury, so Wolf may be under center for the time being. If that’s the case, Paul Chryst as the team’s quarterbacks coach must make Wolf be more disciplined with his throwing motion.
Too often, Wolf will drop his elbow and essentially sidearm his throws. Against the Wolverines, he did it in a clean pocket and when he had pressure coming. Sometimes a quarterback must use a different delivery to get a throw off, but Wolf is doing so when it’s not necessary and it causes his throws to be low line drives.
Wolf already is on the shorter end of quarterbacks at 6-foot-1, and his ball flight when using this sidearm delivery is so flat it’s difficult to get over the linebacker level and has a greater chance of being knocked down at the line. Wolf had one sidearm pass batted down and another intercepted against Michigan. Wolf’s interception was more a product of him staring down a receiver and not recognizing that Michigan’s Daxton Hill was underneath the route to pick it off, but Wolf did say he short-armed the throw. Wolf told BadgerBlitz’s Jake Kocorowski that he short-armed the throw against Eastern Michigan that was taken for a pick-six.
Wolf doesn’t go to a sidearm delivery all the time — his two throws on the Badger’s final drive were more over-the-top deliveries that resulted in gains of 18 yards and 25 yards for a touchdown. If Wolf’s under center, he has to eliminate the sidearm throws unless they’re absolutely necessary.
3. Mellusi benched after Mertz’s last play
As noted above, pass protection was an issue for just about everybody who blocked for the Badgers against Michigan. But starting running back Chez Mellusi had a particularly tough day picking up blitzers, an emerging trend that may cost him some playing time.
Mellusi was on the field on the play Mertz was injured and got beat by blitzing linebacker Josh Ross, who arrived at Mertz a split-second after Hill put a lick on Mertz. Ross was credited with half a sack. Tailbacks Jalen Berger, Isaac Guerendo and Braelon Allen played the rest of the game’s snaps.
Mellusi allowed three pressures on three pass-blocking snaps against Michigan, according to Pro Football Focus, and has allowed five pressures in 13 pass-blocking snaps this season. Backs have to help in pass protection, especially when the offensive line is struggling even against four-man rushes, and Mellusi isn’t pulling his weight in that area yet.
Learning pass protection was the first thing Mellusi focused on when he arrived at UW, he told reporters last week. He met with associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph often and tried to nail down the details of his responsibilities. UW’s not seeing that work pay off, and other backs may replace Mellusi in passing situations going forward. In a combined 18 pass-blocking snaps, UW’s other three tailbacks have allowed one pressure.
4. The disrespect may be here to stay
UW senior cornerback Caesar Williams said it was “disrespectful” that Michigan went for it on fourth down as often as it did. Williams said it was a sign that the Wolverines felt their defense could hold UW from scoring no matter what situation the offense put them in.
Williams is right — good opponents haven’t had much reason to fear UW’s offense. Mertz led two scoring drives late in the second quarter that got UW within 13-10 at halftime, but that mini-run of good play was ended when Hill injured Mertz on a third-quarter sack.
The Wolverines were 4 of 5 on fourth down, with three of those tries coming in the first quarter. Michigan got its first fourth-down attempt on a fourth-and-1 run on the first series but failed on another fourth-and-1 run near midfield. Later, UW’s defense allowed 12 yards on third-and-14 and the Wolverines went for it on fourth-and-2 at UW’s 40-yard line. They converted with a short pass and then hit a flea-flicker touchdown the next play.
Michigan converted two fourth-and-1s with runs on its first drive of the second half, including a quarterback sneak for a touchdown, to go up by 10.
The book is out on UW’s defense — don’t waste downs running the ball, protect your quarterback and take shots in one-on-one coverage on the outside. Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said as much before Michigan followed the script Saturday. UW’s relying so heavily on its front seven to create sacks that when it couldn’t against a solid Wolverine O-line — quarterback Cade McNamara also ran away from a couple would be sacks — the defense couldn’t hold up.
Don’t be surprised if UW’s opponents going forward press the issue on fourth down and eliminate the Badgers’ margin for error completely.