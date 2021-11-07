4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' dominant win over Rutgers

Last week against Iowa, Mertz did a good job of using his eyes to occupy safeties and allow the digs to come open. Against Rutgers, his ability to quickly find and throw to the dig routes off of play-action fakes put the Scarlet Knights defense in a bind.

They were getting gashed in the game and needed linebackers’ help to stop the run, so the play-action fake brings those players toward the line of scrimmage. UW almost always has a deep route paired with the dig route to keep the safeties occupied and unable to break the play up in the box. If a defense tries to keep their linebackers disengaged against play-action, the Badgers should take advantage with an easier front-seven to run against.

Most importantly, these have been easy, high-percentage throws for Mertz that translate into first downs.

3. Tough day for Scott Nelson

Rutgers’ offense didn’t do much against the Badgers, finishing with 207 yards of offense on 57 plays.

Its only scoring drive was set up by a 35-yard pass to Bo Melton, who was matched up in man coverage against Scott Nelson, UW’s senior safety. Melton entered the game as Rutgers’ leading receiver and the Scarlet Knights used a unique formation and a no-huddle tempo in an attempt to isolate Nelson.