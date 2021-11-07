4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' dominant win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey — The University of Wisconsin football team did exactly what it needed to do Saturday when it visited Rutgers.
It left no doubt in the 52-3 victory and it overmatched the Scarlet Knights from beginning to end. The four turnovers the Badgers forced continued the defense’s hot streak of taking the ball away, and the offense got its best game under center from redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz.
A rewatch of the game revealed a passing concept that fans should keep an eye on, a weakness of a veteran player and a glimpse into the future of the program in the fourth quarter. Here are four observations after rewatching the Badgers’ dominant win at SHI Stadium.
1. Gritty showing from Allen
Freshman tailback Braelon Allen was able to provide some of the biggest runs of the day for the Badgers despite clearly not being 100% healthy.
Allen came to the sideline after his first run of the game — a gain of 33 — and got both of his ankles taped at the trainer’s table. Big Ten Network broadcasters said multiple times in the broadcast that Allen had suffered a minor leg injury during practice this week, but when reporters asked him after the game, he said his ankles weren’t a problem and it was “general soreness” issue.
In any case, Allen was again productive and a threat the defense took seriously, especially in short-yardage plays. After Allen had run the ball three times from the 5-yard line and gained 4 yards, the Rutgers defense loaded up to stop what it believed would be another Allen run. But it was fooled by a play-action pass to fullback John Chenal, who wasn’t covered out the backfield.
Allen didn’t appear to have his highest gear available speed-wise, but he was still the physical, smash-mouth runner UW needs him to be.
Junior Chez Mellusi suffered a left-leg injury in the third quarter, and Paul Chryst said it wasn’t known yet how severe that injury was. If Mellusi misses time, Allen will have to play through even more bumps and bruises because his importance to the offense will increase.
2. Digging the digs
UW head coach and offensive play-caller Paul Chryst has found a concept in the passing game that he can apply across a number of formations and use to get receivers open from the slot and the outside. Dig routes — where receivers run straight, then break inside at a 90-degree angle and cross the field parallel with the line of scrimmage at about 10-15 yards — have been especially effective for the Badgers.
Last week against Iowa, Mertz did a good job of using his eyes to occupy safeties and allow the digs to come open. Against Rutgers, his ability to quickly find and throw to the dig routes off of play-action fakes put the Scarlet Knights defense in a bind.
They were getting gashed in the game and needed linebackers’ help to stop the run, so the play-action fake brings those players toward the line of scrimmage. UW almost always has a deep route paired with the dig route to keep the safeties occupied and unable to break the play up in the box. If a defense tries to keep their linebackers disengaged against play-action, the Badgers should take advantage with an easier front-seven to run against.
Most importantly, these have been easy, high-percentage throws for Mertz that translate into first downs.
3. Tough day for Scott Nelson
Rutgers’ offense didn’t do much against the Badgers, finishing with 207 yards of offense on 57 plays.
Its only scoring drive was set up by a 35-yard pass to Bo Melton, who was matched up in man coverage against Scott Nelson, UW’s senior safety. Melton entered the game as Rutgers’ leading receiver and the Scarlet Knights used a unique formation and a no-huddle tempo in an attempt to isolate Nelson.
Rutgers lined up with seven men along the line of scrimmage, two receivers to the left and a running back next to the quarterback in the backfield. Against this alignment, which didn’t have a receiving threat to the offense’s right side, UW cornerbacks who would typically cover a receiver dropped back and played a quasi-safety role. That left Nelson in man coverage with Melton in the slot on more than one occasion. Melton then ran a fade from the slot, giving him a lot of room to work with in single coverage.
Melton narrowly missed a second deep catch early on in the same play design. Rutgers tried the concept again in the second quarter, but Nelson was in zone coverage instead of man and was able to knock the ball away before Melton could secure the catch.
Nelson is effective coming down in the box to help stop runs or screen plays, but has struggled when challenged to turn and run with fast receivers. Jim Leonhard may have to think about playing Travian Blaylock and/or Hunter Wohler more often in obvious passing situations.
4. Young players impress
The following assessments of Badgers freshmen are made fully aware that this group of players saw action against the second- and third-strings on both sides of the ball. So instead of a pinch, take these with a grain of salt.
Some physical gifts were clear regardless of the opponent. Freshman receiver Markus Allen had a good showing, taking a jet-sweep run for a gain of 13 before the play was wiped out by a holding penalty. He also caught two passes for 34 yards — one of which was a dig route on a third down in the fourth quarter.
He was hurt after making his final catch of the night, favoring his right leg, but he showed he has a chance to be an impact player as soon as next season.
Freshman safety Hunter Wohler finished with six tackles, one of which was for loss, and displayed a variety of skills. His closing speed once diagnosing a play is an asset, and his willingness to hit and bring physicality behind that speed makes him a player out of Leonhard’s mold.
Redshirt freshman Jordan Turner got the proper depth in his zone coverage, moved while keeping his eyes on the quarterback and picked off a pass in the fourth quarter. At a position that’s looking like it could be down both starters next year, Turner’s progression this season is vital.