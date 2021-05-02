4 Badgers sign with NFL teams after draft, including Jon Dietzen with Packers

NFL Draft weekend may not have gone as planned for some former Badger football players, but three are getting chances to make the league as undrafted free agents.

Safety Eric Burrell, offensive lineman Jon Dietzen, running back Garrett Groshek and fullback Mason Stokke all signed with teams after the conclusion of the draft Saturday evening. Long snapper Adam Bay was still looking for a shot as of this writing.

With a long résumé built at the University of Wisconsin, Burrell found a home with the New Orleans Saints, according to an AL.com report. The Saints drafted former UW linebacker Zack Baun in the third round of the 2020 draft.

With 48 appearances and 26 starts at UW, Burrell had a wealth of game tape to show NFL teams. He had 126 career tackles, five interceptions, four forced and 16 passes defended for the Badgers.

He was known to rise to the occasion for a big play when the Badgers needed one — he teamed up with linebacker Chris Orr to stonewall Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley at the goal line and prevent him from scoring a two-point conversion attempt that would’ve tied the game in 2019, and he picked off Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan in the end zone last season to help UW keep Paul Bunyan’s Axe.