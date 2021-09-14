3 trends causing the Wisconsin Badgers' offense trouble

The 36.3% is in the bottom third of the nation and 11th in the Big Ten.

Perhaps most alarming about the third-down conversion rate is that UW is just 8 of 15 on third-and-3 or less. Chryst has helped make up for those failures by going for it on fourth down, which has worked 3 of 5 times. Both failed fourth down attempts were inside the opponent’s 10-yard line, one being quarterback Graham Mertz’s fourth-quarter interception against Penn State and the other a Chez Mellusi run stopped near the goal line.

UW is 3 of 7 on third downs of 4-6 yards and 1 of 9 on third downs of more than 7 yards.

"As an offense, we've got to be better on third down," Chryst said Saturday. "That's not just Graham, that's me, that's everyone."

One solution — though easier said than done — is to avoid third downs entirely, which UW did on their lone touchdown drive against Penn State. Another could be to mix things up on third-and-short — UW has run on 14 of its 15 third-and-short opportunities.

Notre Dame’s opponents have converted 14 of 33 (42.4%) third-down chances, which also ranks in the bottom third in the country, so UW may be able to get things going against the Irish.

First down’s too predictable