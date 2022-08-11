3-time Super Bowl champion, former Badgers RB James White retires from NFL

One of the most successful NFL careers by a former Badgers star came to a close Thursday.

James White, a tailback for the University of Wisconsin from 2010-13 who spent his entire professional career with the New England Patriots, announced his retirement.

White’s social media post making his announcement expressed gratitude to his family and the Patriots organization.

“Thank you to my wife and kids for sacrificing my time with them to allow me to play football,” White wrote. “My wife, Diana, especially. People do not fully appreciate the sacrifices that our significant others and families have to make to allow us to do everything to perform at such a high level, and Diana was there every step of the way.

“Thank you to Mr. Kraft, Coach Belichick, and the entire Patriots organization for giving me the opportunity to live out my childhood dream. To be able to play my entire career for one franchise, in front of the best fans in the NFL, has been a tremendous blessing and honor.”

White, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, underwent hip surgery early last season and was on the physically unable to perform list during training camp this fall.

White won three Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots, and was a critical piece to the offense as a receiver out of the backfield for quarterback Tom Brady. He finished his career with 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns to go with 319 carries, 1,278 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

White’s finest game in the NFL was Super Bowl LI, a game in which he set the Super Bowl record with 14 catches as he helped New England pull off a comeback from being down 28-3 late in the third quarter to win 34-28 in overtime. White scored three total touchdowns, tying a Super Bowl record, and recorded the winning touchdown on the first drive of overtime.

His career at UW overlapped those of other great tailbacks Montee Ball and Melvin Gordon, but he was a significant contributor to the offense all four of his Badgers season. He’s the sixth leading rusher in UW history (4,015 yards) and had the eighth most points scored (288) in program history. The Badgers were 39-15 with White on the roster, including two Big Ten championships and three trips to the Rose Bowl.