3 things we should learn from Big Ten Football Media Days, and 1 we won't

The Big Ten Conference has been the talk of college football since it announced brand-name programs UCLA and USC would join the league in 2024.

A new round of conversation about the Big Ten altering the landscape — both proverbial and literal — of college sports will begin Tuesday at Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Conference commissioner Kevin Warren will speak to reporters en masse for the first time since the UCLA and USC announcement late last month, and head football coaches and players from all 14 current Big Ten programs will field questions over two days.

University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is bringing three experienced players to represent his program, senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig and redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz.

So what can people expect from a fast-paced 48 hours of questions and answers? Here are three things we should learn and one we likely won’t from the Big Ten’s talking season.

Should learn: How Mertz feels about the new offense

Mertz is entering his third season as the Badgers starter, but spring practices showed he’ll be conducting a significantly different offense this fall.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Engram started to install his system — which was described as a blend of what Chryst and UW have been known for and what Engram learned as an assistant in the NFL — this spring. But more work will need to be done once training camp opens next week to get it up to speed for game action.

Some of Engram’s passing concepts appeared to be aimed at making things easier for Mertz, giving him multiple options and quick outlets on each pass. But it’ll be up to Mertz to make that scheme pay off, especially by limiting the turnovers that have plagued him as a college quarterback.

Mertz spoke with local reporters just about halfway through spring practices, but he’s had the second half of that session as well as the summer months to get more comfortable in the new system. The revamp is important for Mertz as he faces a pivotal season. Make the leap UW has been dying to see and perhaps Mertz sets himself up for an even better fourth season under center or even the chance to make the jump to the pros. Continue to struggle and the Badgers may have to look elsewhere for their quarterback in 2023.

Should learn: How UW’s new staff will handle game days

Badgers assistant coaches and coordinators have been very hands-on during games, with only one of Chryst’s 10 assistants in the booth since 2019. The staff relied on that assistant, former tight ends coach Mickey Turner, and quality control analysts and graduate assistants to relay the needed information from the bird’s-eye view.

That could change this season with five position groups having new coaches and three of those coaches coming from outside UW. Will Engram, a first-time play caller, want the higher vantage point, or will he prefer to work on the sideline? Who replaces Turner, who’s now the head of recruiting for the program, as the assistant coach in the booth?

Chryst and his staff have likely made these decisions this summer and should be able to shed light on how the group will operate.

Should learn: Players’ thoughts on extended travel

All but one of the players speaking in Indianapolis are upperclassmen, so they’re less likely to see the effects of adding UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, but they’ll still have opinions to share on the topic.

Adding two schools two time zones away creates logistical challenges that have only been addressed in passing by the league’s higher-ups. The term “creative scheduling” has been used by the conference and in announcements by UCLA and USC regarding how these entities intend to make this coast-to-coast conference work for the athletes. Even for football, the sport with the fewest games and mostly played on Saturdays, cross-country travel will add to class time missed and other hurdles for the players.

With about a month between announcing the additions and football media days, Warren should be able to provide some insight. Perhaps Barry Alvarez, UW’s former athletic director who works as special adviser to the conference for football, can answer some of these questions as well.

Won’t learn: TV deal details and more expansion thoughts

Warren and the Big Ten play things so close to the vest that UCLA and USC’s move to join the league wasn’t being discussed until hours before it was announced. So don’t expect Warren to make public any efforts they’ve made to court other schools, like Notre Dame, to join the league.

Same goes for the Big Ten’s new media distribution deal, which was the catalyst for expansion. The more inventory the Big Ten can provide its TV partners, the more money those partners will pay and, ultimately, the more money goes to each school. UW averaged $54.5 million in media rights revenue from 2017-2020, according to the school’s NCAA filings. Sports Business Journal earlier this month conservatively estimated the Big Ten’s new media deal would see schools bring in at least $72 million annually. That figure was determined without any more additions, and Notre Dame is a crown jewel for television partners.

Warren and the league have been negotiating with TV partners since the spring, and the deal won’t take final shape until all expansion opportunities have been settled. That won’t happen before Tuesday afternoon, so don’t expect Warren to show his hand.