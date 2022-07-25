3 things we should learn from Big Ten Football Media Days, and 1 we won't

The Big Ten Conference has been the talk of college football since it announced brand-name programs UCLA and USC would join the league in 2024.
A new round of conversation about the Big Ten altering the landscape — both proverbial and literal — of college sports will begin Tuesday at Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Conference commissioner Kevin Warren will speak to reporters en masse for the first time since the UCLA and USC announcement late last month, and head football coaches and players from all 14 current Big Ten programs will field questions over two days.
University of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is bringing three experienced players to represent his program, senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig and redshirt junior quarterback Graham Mertz.
So what can people expect from a fast-paced 48 hours of questions and answers? Here are three things we should learn and one we likely won’t from the Big Ten’s talking season.
Should learn: How Mertz feels about the new offense
Mertz is entering his third season as the Badgers starter, but spring practices showed he’ll be conducting a significantly different offense this fall.
New offensive coordinator Bobby Engram started to install his system — which was described as a blend of what Chryst and UW have been known for and what Engram learned as an assistant in the NFL — this spring. But more work will need to be done once training camp opens next week to get it up to speed for game action.
Some of Engram’s passing concepts appeared to be aimed at making things easier for Mertz, giving him multiple options and quick outlets on each pass. But it’ll be up to Mertz to make that scheme pay off, especially by limiting the turnovers that have plagued him as a college quarterback.
Mertz spoke with local reporters just about halfway through spring practices, but he’s had the second half of that session as well as the summer months to get more comfortable in the new system. The revamp is important for Mertz as he faces a pivotal season. Make the leap UW has been dying to see and perhaps Mertz sets himself up for an even better fourth season under center or even the chance to make the jump to the pros. Continue to struggle and the Badgers may have to look elsewhere for their quarterback in 2023.
Should learn: How UW’s new staff will handle game days
Badgers assistant coaches and coordinators have been very hands-on during games, with only one of Chryst’s 10 assistants in the booth since 2019. The staff relied on that assistant, former tight ends coach Mickey Turner, and quality control analysts and graduate assistants to relay the needed information from the bird’s-eye view.
That could change this season with five position groups having new coaches and three of those coaches coming from outside UW. Will Engram, a first-time play caller, want the higher vantage point, or will he prefer to work on the sideline? Who replaces Turner, who’s now the head of recruiting for the program, as the assistant coach in the booth?
Chryst and his staff have likely made these decisions this summer and should be able to shed light on how the group will operate.
Should learn: Players’ thoughts on extended travel
All but one of the players speaking in Indianapolis are upperclassmen, so they’re less likely to see the effects of adding UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, but they’ll still have opinions to share on the topic.
Adding two schools two time zones away creates logistical challenges that have only been addressed in passing by the league’s higher-ups. The term “creative scheduling” has been used by the conference and in announcements by UCLA and USC regarding how these entities intend to make this coast-to-coast conference work for the athletes. Even for football, the sport with the fewest games and mostly played on Saturdays, cross-country travel will add to class time missed and other hurdles for the players.
With about a month between announcing the additions and football media days, Warren should be able to provide some insight. Perhaps Barry Alvarez, UW’s former athletic director who works as special adviser to the conference for football, can answer some of these questions as well.
Won’t learn: TV deal details and more expansion thoughts
Warren and the Big Ten play things so close to the vest that UCLA and USC’s move to join the league wasn’t being discussed until hours before it was announced. So don’t expect Warren to make public any efforts they’ve made to court other schools, like Notre Dame, to join the league.
Same goes for the Big Ten’s new media distribution deal, which was the catalyst for expansion. The more inventory the Big Ten can provide its TV partners, the more money those partners will pay and, ultimately, the more money goes to each school. UW averaged $54.5 million in media rights revenue from 2017-2020, according to the school’s NCAA filings. Sports Business Journal earlier this month conservatively estimated the Big Ten’s new media deal would see schools bring in at least $72 million annually. That figure was determined without any more additions, and Notre Dame is a crown jewel for television partners.
Warren and the league have been negotiating with TV partners since the spring, and the deal won’t take final shape until all expansion opportunities have been settled. That won’t happen before Tuesday afternoon, so don’t expect Warren to show his hand.
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.
A.J. TISDELL
Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.
TRECH KEKAHUNA
100% committed!!🔴⚪️ #gobadgers🦡#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6JFyv2JyWZ— trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) June 19, 2022
Three-star receiver prospect Trech Kekahuna added another member to the Hawaii to UW pipeline when he orally committed on June 19.
Kekahuna, listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, the same program that produced UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Kekahuna is slated to play his senior season at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
JACE ARNOLD
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf— Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022
The Badgers pulled four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Georgia to secure their 11th commitment of the class on June 22.
Arnold, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound prospect from Marietta, had offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.
JAMEL HOWARD JR.
Stamped📍 @CoachKolodziej pic.twitter.com/fZhqkBgS2e— Jamel howard Jr5️⃣8️⃣ (@HJ_Jr58) June 27, 2022
UW snagged another recruit out of Illinois when Jamel Howard Jr. announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 26, 2022.
Howard is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound interior defensive lineman out of Marist High School in Chicago and a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. Howard's high school film shows an explosive lower-body that allows him to blow offensive linemen off the ball.
CHRISTOPHER TEREK
Committed! #OnWisconsin @HitterFootball @john_sig85 @BadgerFootball @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/oASi4MTv7l— Christopher Terek (@cterek77) June 29, 2022
UW landed a fifth recruit out of Illinois when Chris Terek (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) committed on June 29, 2022.
Terek is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who is most likely to fit at tackle in the Badgers system. The Glenbard West High School product picked the Badgers over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and others.