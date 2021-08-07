3 stats that could define the Wisconsin Badgers football season

As training camp opens, the University of Wisconsin football team is ready to turn the page on a trying, lackluster 4-3 season in 2020.

But there are lessons to be learned from what was an inconsistent offense and a defense that wasn’t able to provide game-turning plays like it had in years past.

With the help of Pro Football Focus’ advanced college statistics, here's a look at three areas that could define the Badgers’ 2021 season.

Mertz using the whole field

A number of issues plagued UW’s passing game last season as Graham Mertz struggled with his timing and footwork. Losing senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor to concussions for more than half of the year limited what the Badgers could do through the air, and PFF’s passing direction statistics bear that out.

Mertz, now a sophomore, threw 121 of his 193 pass attempts (62.7%) last season between the numbers. That metric makes sense when considering tight end Jake Ferguson was the Badgers’ most reliable target after Davis and Pryor went down and a majority of his routes are over the middle of the field. But without receivers getting separation on the outside, Mertz wasn’t able to challenge secondaries in those areas.