3-star WR/TE Tommy McIntosh joins Badgers' growing 2022 recruiting class

The University of Wisconsin football program added another receiving threat to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Tommy McIntosh, a consensus three-star wide receiver/tight end, tweeted he chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. McIntosh had as many as 20 known scholarship offers but narrowed his field in May.

"Thank you to Coach Whitted, Coach Chryst, and Badger Nation for accepting me with open arms into their family," McIntosh wrote in his post.

The Dewitt, Michigan, product stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.

McIntosh is the fifth prospect to join the class in the past week, and second pass-catcher after Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves.

