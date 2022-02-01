3-star receiver Chris Brooks Jr. flips commitment from Yale to Wisconsin

Alvis Whitted found another big-bodied receiver to add to his position group for the University of Wisconsin football team.

Chris Brooks Jr., a three-star wide out from St. Louis, flipped his commitment from Yale to UW on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 prospect was a first-team all-state player in Missouri after catching 21 touchdowns as a senior. He committed to Yale last summer over offers from Ball State, Brown, Buffalo, Columbia, Illinois State, Northern Colorado and Pennsylvania.

UW came into the picture this fall, and Brooks took an official visit to Madison last weekend. He’ll become the 15th member of the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, the start of the February signing period.

“Given these great opportunities, I have been able to meet some amazing people, such as coach Reno and the entire Yale staff,” Brooks wrote in a social media post announcing his commitment. “I’d like to thank them, especially coach Reno, for giving me an opportunity when not many others did so. I’m forever grateful and wish nothing but the best for Yale football.

“I will be committing and signing with the University of Wisconsin! I want to thank coach Whitted and coach Chryst for this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to get to work!”

Whitted has been looking for bigger receivers to add to the Badgers’ group, and Brooks fits the bill at 6-3 and 210 pounds. He possesses good speed, has strong hands at the point of the catch and uses his physicality well to create space to catch the ball.

Brooks’ father, Chris Brooks Sr., played at Nebraska and for parts of two seasons in the NFL.

