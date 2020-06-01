You are the owner of this article.
3-star OLB Darryl Peterson commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2021
The University of Wisconsin football program secured an oral commitment from Darryl Peterson on Monday.

Peterson, a three-star outside linebacker/defensive end from Akron, Ohio, was one of the Badgers’ top targets on defense since the spring of 2019. He tallied 21 sacks in his junior season at Archbishop Hoban, and chose the Badgers over offers from Alabama, Michigan, West Virginia and more.

“This has been a long process, filled with tons of excitement and countless memories,” Peterson said in his video announcement. “This process has taught me so much about patience, decision-making, and trusting God’s timing. I first want to thank my parents for keeping me humble through this whole process, and sacrificing their time and their hard-earned money to ensure that I got the most out of this process, and for their trust to make this decision solely on my own.

“Also want to thank each and every last college coach who took the time to watch my film, recruit me hard, and the hospitality on all my visits. … After lots of thought and prayer, I’m proud to announce I’ll be jumping around for the next three to five years in Madison. On Wisconsin, baby.”

247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Peterson — a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder — as a three-star prospect. He’s the first linebacker in the 2021 class, and the 12th recruit thus far. Badgers recruiting staffers have indicated on social media that two more recruits have given oral commitments, but they have not yet announced them.

