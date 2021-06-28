 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3-star CB Avyonne Jones joins Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 recruiting class
0 Comments
topical alert

3-star CB Avyonne Jones joins Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 recruiting class

  • 0

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

The University of Wisconsin football team kicked off the week with a recruiting win, securing an oral commitment from three-star cornerback Avyonne Jones.

Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.

Jones is the second corner to join the Badgers’ 2022 class after A’Khoury Lyde. UW has three cornerbacks using their final year of eligibility this year.

With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, Jones is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics