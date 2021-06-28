3-star CB Avyonne Jones joins Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 recruiting class

The University of Wisconsin football team kicked off the week with a recruiting win, securing an oral commitment from three-star cornerback Avyonne Jones.

Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.

Jones is the second corner to join the Badgers’ 2022 class after A’Khoury Lyde. UW has three cornerbacks using their final year of eligibility this year.

With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, Jones is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.

