3-star athlete Cade Yacamelli commits to Badgers football

The recruiting efforts of the University of Wisconsin football program this month is starting to turn into commitments, with a second rising-star prospect choosing the Badgers on Monday.

Cade Yacamelli — a three-star athlete from Harrison City, Pennsylvania — announced he was joining the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class after multiple trips to Madison this month.

Yacamelli came to UW’s camp on June 3 and earned a scholarship offer after working through three positions. He likely projects as a wide receiver or a defensive back at the next level, but his versatility was a key factor in Badgers coaches making an offer. Yacamelli took an official visit to UW over the weekend.

He’s a three-star prospect per 247Sports and Rivals, but UW was the first Power Five conference school to offer Yacamelli a scholarship after he’d collected a dozen Group of Five offers.

With Yacamelli in the fold, the Badgers now have four commitments in the class. Three-star tight end JT Seagreaves also committed to UW on Monday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.