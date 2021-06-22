 Skip to main content
3-star athlete Cade Yacamelli commits to Badgers football for Class of 2022
3-star athlete Cade Yacamelli commits to Badgers football for Class of 2022

The recruiting efforts of the University of Wisconsin football program this month is starting to turn into commitments, with a second rising-star prospect choosing the Badgers on Monday.

Cade Yacamelli — a three-star athlete from Harrison City, Pennsylvania — announced he was joining the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class after multiple trips to Madison this month.

Yacamelli came to UW’s camp on June 3 and earned a scholarship offer after working through three positions. He likely projects as a wide receiver or a defensive back at the next level, but his versatility was a key factor in Badgers coaches making an offer. Yacamelli took an official visit to UW over the weekend.

He’s a three-star prospect per 247Sports and Rivals, but UW was the first Power Five conference school to offer Yacamelli a scholarship after he’d collected a dozen Group of Five offers.

With Yacamelli in the fold, the Badgers now have four commitments in the class. Three-star tight end JT Seagreaves also committed to UW on Monday.

