3 questions that could be answered at Big Ten Media Days

But could the Big Ten — a conference that fancies itself a leader in college sports as a whole — be the first to implement league-wide rules governing NIL? Or could it somehow foster a cross-institutional platform for athletes to join together on deals?

It’s likely the conference will continue allowing its programs to oversee NIL without much involvement, but in a time of change in college sports nothing is off the table.

Are the Buckeyes vulnerable?

Ohio State has won the conference championship each of the past four seasons and coming off an appearance in the College Football Playoff title game. The Buckeyes’ institutional stability with athletic director Gene Smith and coach Ryan Day rivals that of any program in the country and brought in the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, trailing only defending champion Alabama.

Still, if there’s a season that Ohio State could be knocked off its perch atop the Big Ten, it’s this one. The Buckeyes will be starting either a redshirt freshman or a true freshman at quarterback and they’ll need to replace seven starters on defense.

The talent gap between OSU and the rest of the conference still exists, but if there’s a year in which a lack of experience could plague the Buckeyes it’s 2021.