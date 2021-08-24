3 questions answered, 2 not during Badgers football training camp

Training camp has a way of wearing out a player, especially veterans who have been through it numerous times.

As the No. 12 University of Wisconsin football team wraps up its training camp and turns its focus toward the season opener against No. 19 Penn State, senior cornerback Faion Hicks said the end of camp is like emerging from a cave.

“It’s like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hicks said. “You’ve got to go to that grind where it’s kind of dark and you’re just grinding it out. Now it’s like, ‘OK, you got to the end. This is what it was all for. This is what we’re here for.’”

The 10 days of preparation ahead of UW before the Nittany Lions arrive at Camp Randall Stadium for one of the biggest matchups of the early college football slate will allow it to fine-tune things and perhaps answer some of the few lingering questions remaining from training camp.

Items of intrigue like how the offense will look with Chryst calling plays once again and how redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz will fare against a full-speed defense will have to wait until game day to be truly answered. But the nine practices that reporters were allowed to watch shed light on a few questions about the Badgers this season that were answered during camp and a couple that weren’t yet.