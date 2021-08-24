3 questions answered, 2 not during Badgers football training camp

Training camp has a way of wearing out a player, especially veterans who have been through it numerous times.
As the No. 12 University of Wisconsin football team wraps up its training camp and turns its focus toward the season opener against No. 19 Penn State, senior cornerback Faion Hicks said the end of camp is like emerging from a cave.
“It’s like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hicks said. “You’ve got to go to that grind where it’s kind of dark and you’re just grinding it out. Now it’s like, ‘OK, you got to the end. This is what it was all for. This is what we’re here for.’”
The 10 days of preparation ahead of UW before the Nittany Lions arrive at Camp Randall Stadium for one of the biggest matchups of the early college football slate will allow it to fine-tune things and perhaps answer some of the few lingering questions remaining from training camp.
Items of intrigue like how the offense will look with Chryst calling plays once again and how redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz will fare against a full-speed defense will have to wait until game day to be truly answered. But the nine practices that reporters were allowed to watch shed light on a few questions about the Badgers this season that were answered during camp and a couple that weren’t yet.
Answered: Will the Badgers be better pass rushers this season?
All signs point to yes.
Expect the Badgers to be bringing down QBs with regularity between the improvements by outside linebackers Nick Herbig, Spencer Lytle and others, a more aggressive mindset from the defensive line and coordinator Jim Leonhard’s aggressive use of inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn on blitzes.
“Our outside linebacker group, I love watching them work,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I think you hear a lot in sports, you know, wanting them to play fast. But I think ... to do that you have to coach it. That’s where Bobby (April, UW’s outside linebackers coach) does a great job.”
The Badgers’ edge rushers have been in the backfield often during training camp, albeit against likely second-string tackles.
Not answered: How will the offensive line look?
Projected starting right tackle Logan Bruss and projected starting left tackle Tyler Beach missed time with left leg injuries, which threw things out of whack. Bruss returned to full action Friday, but Beach hadn’t yet at the conclusion of camp access.
The interior of the line looked to be solidified with senior Josh Seltzner, sophomore Joe Tippmann and redshirt freshman Jack Nelson occupying those spots from left to right. It’ll be a big boost if Beach can get up to speed in the 10 days before the opener.
Sophomore Logan Brown was filling in for Beach before a head injury held him out of practice for more than a week. UW was using Cormac Sampson, a junior who has played guard, center and tight end for UW, at left tackle toward the end of training camp.
Answered: What’s the running back situation?
Expect a lot of Jalen Berger and Chez Mellusi, with some appearances from Isaac Guerendo.
Mellusi, a junior transfer from Clemson, has shown the blend of patience and speed that has been successful for Badgers tailbacks in the past. Berger also has those qualities, and both have shown good hands out of the backfield that should make tailback receptions a more frequent option for the offense.
Guerendo, who has stayed on the practice field and gotten a lot of work, has carved out a role with some powerful runs between the tackles. The former receiver also could be a weapon catching the ball.
“I think there's no question it was energizing to see Isaac, one, stay healthy to where he could take advantage of those reps,” Chryst said. “There’s almost a calmness. As you get an understanding and a confidence, it kind of can relax you a little bit to where you can play, and Isaac's a good example.”
Not answered: How much depth is there at wide receiver?
The Badgers lived through a thin wide receiver position last season after concussions sidelined seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. Both Davis and Pryor had good showings at camp, but Davis suffered a head injury last week and missed the last two practices open to reporters.
Chryst said Monday that he doesn’t expect Davis to miss the opener.
Sophomore Chimere Dike has a good deal of chemistry with Mertz and has displayed strong route running against the Badgers’ top cornerbacks, so if Davis is out for an extended period of time, the drop-off might not be as significant in 2021. But the receivers behind the top group were hit-and-miss throughout camp.
Redshirt freshman Devin Chandler had moments, including an acrobatic catch around Hicks at Saturday’s practice, but he may not be ready to be an every-down option yet. Junior A.J. Abbott had one of the best springs in the unit but had only a few memorable plays this fall. Freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell also flashed with speed and good catches, but they may not be reliable enough blockers to lean on yet.
It looks like the Badgers will need Davis, Pryor and Dike healthy to be as effective as they’re hoping to be through the air.
Answered: Can Keeanu Benton play in nickel?
The junior from Janesville answered that with a resounding yes. He’s been a load for Badgers guards to handle when lined up across from them in UW’s nickel defense.
Benton won’t play every snap in nickel, especially when Leonhard and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej want a little more speed on the field in long passing situations, but the fact that he can get after the passer in nickel will force opponents to deal with Benton more often than in years past.
“Keeanu’s in that neat part of his maturation as a player where I think he's understanding and knowing … here's a guy that he knows what he's preparing for,” Chryst said.
“He's gone through a lot of things. So I think the small coaching points make a difference, and he can apply those. Love the way that he’s started this year and excited to see his continued growth because he's the guy that I think can make a big impact for this team.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
