3 questions answered, 2 not during Badgers football training camp
UW FOOTBALL | FALL CAMP

Training camp has a way of wearing out a player, especially veterans who have been through it numerous times.

As the No. 12 University of Wisconsin football team wraps up its training camp and turns its focus toward the season opener against No. 19 Penn State, senior cornerback Faion Hicks said the end of camp is like emerging from a cave.

“It’s like seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hicks said. “You’ve got to go to that grind where it’s kind of dark and you’re just grinding it out. Now it’s like, ‘OK, you got to the end. This is what it was all for. This is what we’re here for.’”

Former UW football players like Jack Cichy and Beau Allen are always welcome back to practice, UW coach Paul Chryst says.

The 10 days of preparation ahead of UW before the Nittany Lions arrive at Camp Randall Stadium for one of the biggest matchups of the early college football slate will allow it to fine-tune things and perhaps answer some of the few lingering questions remaining from training camp.

Items of intrigue like how the offense will look with Chryst calling plays once again and how redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz will fare against a full-speed defense will have to wait until game day to be truly answered. But the nine practices that reporters were allowed to watch shed light on a few questions about the Badgers this season that were answered during camp and a couple that weren’t yet.

Answered: Will the Badgers be better pass rushers this season?

All signs point to yes.

Expect the Badgers to be bringing down QBs with regularity between the improvements by outside linebackers Nick Herbig, Spencer Lytle and others, a more aggressive mindset from the defensive line and coordinator Jim Leonhard’s aggressive use of inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn on blitzes.

“Our outside linebacker group, I love watching them work,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “I think you hear a lot in sports, you know, wanting them to play fast. But I think ... to do that you have to coach it. That’s where Bobby (April, UW’s outside linebackers coach) does a great job.”

The Badgers’ edge rushers have been in the backfield often during training camp, albeit against likely second-string tackles.

Not answered: How will the offensive line look?

Projected starting right tackle Logan Bruss and projected starting left tackle Tyler Beach missed time with left leg injuries, which threw things out of whack. Bruss returned to full action Friday, but Beach hadn’t yet at the conclusion of camp access.

The interior of the line looked to be solidified with senior Josh Seltzner, sophomore Joe Tippmann and redshirt freshman Jack Nelson occupying those spots from left to right. It’ll be a big boost if Beach can get up to speed in the 10 days before the opener.

Sophomore Logan Brown was filling in for Beach before a head injury held him out of practice for more than a week. UW was using Cormac Sampson, a junior who has played guard, center and tight end for UW, at left tackle toward the end of training camp.

Answered: What’s the running back situation?

Expect a lot of Jalen Berger and Chez Mellusi, with some appearances from Isaac Guerendo.

Mellusi, a junior transfer from Clemson, has shown the blend of patience and speed that has been successful for Badgers tailbacks in the past. Berger also has those qualities, and both have shown good hands out of the backfield that should make tailback receptions a more frequent option for the offense.

Guerendo, who has stayed on the practice field and gotten a lot of work, has carved out a role with some powerful runs between the tackles. The former receiver also could be a weapon catching the ball.

“I think there's no question it was energizing to see Isaac, one, stay healthy to where he could take advantage of those reps,” Chryst said. “There’s almost a calmness. As you get an understanding and a confidence, it kind of can relax you a little bit to where you can play, and Isaac's a good example.”

Not answered: How much depth is there at wide receiver?

The Badgers lived through a thin wide receiver position last season after concussions sidelined seniors Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor. Both Davis and Pryor had good showings at camp, but Davis suffered a head injury last week and missed the last two practices open to reporters.

Chryst said Monday that he doesn’t expect Davis to miss the opener.

Sophomore Chimere Dike has a good deal of chemistry with Mertz and has displayed strong route running against the Badgers’ top cornerbacks, so if Davis is out for an extended period of time, the drop-off might not be as significant in 2021. But the receivers behind the top group were hit-and-miss throughout camp.

Redshirt freshman Devin Chandler had moments, including an acrobatic catch around Hicks at Saturday’s practice, but he may not be ready to be an every-down option yet. Junior A.J. Abbott had one of the best springs in the unit but had only a few memorable plays this fall. Freshmen Markus Allen and Skyler Bell also flashed with speed and good catches, but they may not be reliable enough blockers to lean on yet.

It looks like the Badgers will need Davis, Pryor and Dike healthy to be as effective as they’re hoping to be through the air.

Answered: Can Keeanu Benton play in nickel?

The junior from Janesville answered that with a resounding yes. He’s been a load for Badgers guards to handle when lined up across from them in UW’s nickel defense.

Benton won’t play every snap in nickel, especially when Leonhard and defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej want a little more speed on the field in long passing situations, but the fact that he can get after the passer in nickel will force opponents to deal with Benton more often than in years past.

“Keeanu’s in that neat part of his maturation as a player where I think he's understanding and knowing … here's a guy that he knows what he's preparing for,” Chryst said.

“He's gone through a lot of things. So I think the small coaching points make a difference, and he can apply those. Love the way that he’s started this year and excited to see his continued growth because he's the guy that I think can make a big impact for this team.”

