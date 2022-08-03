3 observations from Wisconsin football's first fall practice

A short glimpse at the University of Wisconsin’s first football training camp practice Wednesday revealed something encouraging.

UW had just about every player projected in its two-deep depth chart on the field and the roster is overall healthy as it enters fall camp. That fact alone should help practices run smoother than they did at times in the spring and give players chances to compete for roles rather than being thrust into positions out of necessity.

Reporters won’t be invited to practice again until Monday, Aug. 8, but here are three observations from a brief look at the debut practice.

1. Tight ends have numbers

No group was as decimated by injury during spring practices as tight end, leaving new position coach Chris Haering one or two actual tight ends to work with per session. Haering had all eight players at his position as he led individual drills on Wednesday, a welcome sign for a group in need of finding a replacement for Jake Ferguson.

Sophomore Cam Large worked with the group early in practice but was the only tight end to not join in on special teams group work. He is recovering from a right leg injury and he wore a large brace on that leg. He continued working on footwork in the chutes after the tight ends moved to special teams.

Former UW linebacker Jack Cichy appears to have found a home working with the tight ends. He’s on staff as an offensive assistant this year after volunteering his time with the program last season. Cichy held pads and taught some blocking techniques during the individual period.

2. Senior safety limited

John Torchio was the only player wearing a non-contact yellow jersey at Camp Randall Stadium. The program didn’t report any new injuries before training camp, but Torchio appears to need some recovery time before participating in full.

UW’s practice was unpadded and the team can’t be in full pads until the sixth day of training camp, so limiting Torchio’s contact now when there’s very light contact in general isn’t yet cause for concern.

Torchio is expected to be one of the Badgers’ starting safeties after being in a rotation for the past two seasons. He has 41 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups in 26 career appearances.

3. Van Zelst first kicker up

Something intriguing to keep an eye on throughout camp will be the starting kicker spot. Junior Vito Calvaruso is likely the favorite after he transferred from Arkansas and was placed on scholarship, something that doesn’t always happen for specialists in the UW program. But Calvaruso didn’t attempt the three placekicks that took place during the open part of practice — redshirt freshman Nate Van Zelst, a walk-on from Glenview, Ill., took those attempts.

Calvaruso dealt with a right leg injury that held him out of a good portion of spring practices, but he returned in the last week of those sessions. Van Zelst continued to show accuracy, making a point-after try and a field goal from 34 yards on the left hash. He attempted a 42-yard kick from the middle of the field, but from the stands it was difficult to tell whether it was good as it sailed over the right upright.