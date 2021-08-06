3 observations from Wisconsin Badgers' first football training camp practice

As Badgers football players poured out of the tunnel and onto the field Friday at Camp Randall Stadium, their excitement was palpable.

The University of Wisconsin is 29 days from its season opener on that turf against Penn State, and the team’s training camp got underway as Mark Morrison’s 1996 hit “Return of the Mack” cascaded from the stadium’s speaker system.

Reporters were able to watch the first 30 minutes of Friday’s debut practice, most of which was position group warmups and special teams work. Still, there were some interesting bits of information to glean from the first look at this year’s Badgers on the field.

RB room healthy

The toughest position for UW coaches to judge this spring was the running backs because none of the players expected to compete for significant roles were healthy.

But position coach Gary Brown had his full complement of 10 tailbacks and two fullbacks Friday. If that remains the case as training camp progresses, the coaching staff can get a true sense of which backs can contribute this season.