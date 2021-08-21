3 observations from the Badgers' 14th training camp practice

Hank Poteat, who’s in his first season working with the team’s cornerbacks, has put an emphasis on his players attacking the ball through the catch, not giving up on the play after a receiver gets his hands on the ball. All but Torchio’s play Saturday — a tip to himself to intercept a pass from Danny Vanden Boom — were examples of the corners taking that teaching onto the field, knocking the ball out of receivers’ hands.

“Our big point of emphasis is finish,” sophomore cornerback Dean Engram said Friday. “Finish on the football, regardless of the position that you're in, finish on the ball.”

Run game getting going

UW’s offensive line has gotten a bit healthier late this week with the return of senior right tackle Logan Bruss. His play and the cohesion building between the three interior linemen — Josh Seltzner, Joe Tippmann and Jack Nelson, from left to right — helped pop some long runs Saturday.

The line paved the way for big runs for junior Chez Mellusi and redshirt freshman Jalen Berger on back-to-back plays during an 11-on-11 session midway through practice. The Badgers’ defense had its second line in at the time, but most of the starting linebacker corps was on the field.