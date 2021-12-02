3 noteworthy trends emerge after charting every offensive play of Wisconsin football this season

11 dominates personnel usage

For at least the third year in a row, the Badgers used 11 personnel — one back, one tight end and three receivers — more frequently than any other grouping. UW was in 11 personnel 39.2% of the time and it was their favored grouping on third down and passing situations. The Badgers didn’t run a snap with four or more receivers on the field, though that’s understandable with a tight end that draws as much attention from defenses as Jake Ferguson does.

UW used 12 (one back, two tight ends) nearly 27% of its snaps this year and 21 (two backs, one tight end) on just over 21% of its snaps. The only other personnel grouping to register over 5% was 22 (two backs, two tight ends) at 6.9%, and it was most frequently used in short-yardage situations or inside the opponents’ 10-yard line.