3 most interesting things Chris McIntosh said after being named Wisconsin AD

It was 2:09 p.m. Wednesday when Chris McIntosh stepped to the podium at the Kohl Center. He let the applause settle down and paused momentarily before making his first public comments since being named the next athletic director at the University of Wisconsin.
“I’m honored to stand before you today,” he said.
McIntosh went on to say he’s “humbled and excited” to be taking over for Barry Alvarez, who’s retiring June 30. After his nine-minute speech, McIntosh took part in a question-and-answer session that also included UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and followed that with his first formal news conference.
Here are three quotes that stood out from McIntosh:
A promise to current and future Badgers
“I will always put you first. Always. No matter where you are from, what sport you play, scholarship or walk-on, it doesn’t matter. We are part of the same family. The student-athlete experience here at Wisconsin can be transformational.”
McIntosh had some massive built-in advantages over the other 34 applicants for the job: He’s spent the past four years as UW’s deputy athletic director and was Alvarez’s hand-picked choice to carry the department into the future.
As if that wasn’t enough, McIntosh could go into his interview with Blank and speak from the heart as someone who lived the student-athlete experience at UW.
UW athletes can look at McIntosh and know he’s walked in their shoes, albeit a long time ago. McIntosh was a standout left tackle who played for Alvarez from 1996 to 1999, a four-year starter and two-time captain.
“It’s always only been about Wisconsin for me,” McIntosh said. “I only know what it’s like at Wisconsin, I only know what it’s like to be a Badger.”
A game-changing call to Alvarez
“After a short conversation, I realized it was worth taking a chance to come back here, not because I thought it was going to lead to a day like today. It was important for me to try to get back to this program. It was important to me to try to contribute to the same experience that had meant so much to me.”
McIntosh was living in Colorado and working in the private sector when he returned to Madison in the fall of 2014 to be inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame.
That trip changed his trajectory. After returning home, he decided to send Alvarez a note to thank him for the experience. “The kind of email you spend an hour writing, just to get every word just right,” McIntosh said.
Alvarez didn’t spend quite as much time crafting a reply. “Call me,” he said.
So McIntosh did, and that conversation led to others. Alvarez eventually offered McIntosh a job. McIntosh was promoted to senior staff member a year later and had been promoted to the deputy AD role by 2017.
He now will be the 11th athletic director at UW. Quite a journey for the Pewaukee native.
Looking ahead
“For me, the word is not ‘sustaining’ or ‘maintaining.’ It’s ‘building’ – building upon the success that we’ve had, it’s building upon the momentum that has been created by decades of hard work by thousands of student-athletes and hundreds of coaches and by Barry’s leadership.”
The message displayed on the ring around the Kohl Center — “Chris McIntosh: Building Upon Our Proud Tradition of Success” — was a hint of what would be a common theme for McIntosh.
The question that would have been asked of whoever took over for Alvarez was whether UW’s success could continue under that person. What McIntosh said on multiple occasions was something that should excite Badgers fans – he wants to keep pushing the athletic department forward.
McIntosh thanked several people during his speech, but he saved Alvarez for last.
“Barry, you built a program at Wisconsin that’s unprecedented,” McIntosh said. “I know what you put into this program and I understand how fragile it is. You built a foundation for this department that we can build up on going forward. We all owe you a debt of gratitude.”
McIntosh told a story about how Alvarez brought in Lou Holtz – who had been Alvarez’s boss at Notre Dame – to talk to the Badgers at one point during McIntosh’s career. Holtz’s message that day: You’re either growing or dying.
“We will grow,” McIntosh said at the end of his comments directed at Alvarez. “We will not be complacent. You will be proud of this program as we build into the future.”