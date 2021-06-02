3 most interesting things Chris McIntosh said after being named Wisconsin AD

UW athletes can look at McIntosh and know he’s walked in their shoes, albeit a long time ago. McIntosh was a standout left tackle who played for Alvarez from 1996 to 1999, a four-year starter and two-time captain.

“It’s always only been about Wisconsin for me,” McIntosh said. “I only know what it’s like at Wisconsin, I only know what it’s like to be a Badger.”

A game-changing call to Alvarez

“After a short conversation, I realized it was worth taking a chance to come back here, not because I thought it was going to lead to a day like today. It was important for me to try to get back to this program. It was important to me to try to contribute to the same experience that had meant so much to me.”

McIntosh was living in Colorado and working in the private sector when he returned to Madison in the fall of 2014 to be inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame.

That trip changed his trajectory. After returning home, he decided to send Alvarez a note to thank him for the experience. “The kind of email you spend an hour writing, just to get every word just right,” McIntosh said.

Alvarez didn’t spend quite as much time crafting a reply. “Call me,” he said.