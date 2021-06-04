3 key questions facing Wisconsin football after losing its top recruiter to a Big Ten foe

Jensen Gebhardt, who is entering his fourth season with the program, is the only staff member left whose full-time focus is recruiting, and he’s been handling engaging recruits on social media and leading UW’s efforts in the interim.

Special teams coordinator Chris Haering — one of the program’s lead recruiters, especially for in-state prospects — also will be adding to his workload. UW is hosting official visits this weekend for four in-state prospects who are ranked as four-star prospects, along with other high-value targets like four-star running back Nicholas Singleton.

As of Thursday morning, UW-Madison’s jobs site doesn’t have Khalif’s former job posted.

How does this affect June recruit visits?

In short, we don’t know yet.

No UW prospect has publicly canceled his visit to Madison since Khalif left, but Khalif and his staff were instrumental in securing those visits and keeping in contact with recruits. UW’s position coaches have been assuming those duties as they usually do during the summertime.