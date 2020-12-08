3 key questions about the Big Ten Championship Game after Ohio State-Michigan was canceled

COVID-19 wreaked more havoc on the Big Ten Conference football season Tuesday.
Michigan canceled its game at No. 3 Ohio State this weekend due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Wolverines’ program. Michigan also canceled its game last week against Maryland.
The game didn’t matter for the Wolverines (2-4), who were out of the Big Ten East Division race, but the cancellation hurts the No. 3 Buckeyes (5-0) and puts the Big Ten in a bind about what to do with its league championship game.
Unless the Buckeyes find another game for this weekend — more on those options in a bit — Ohio State will not reach the six-game minimum set by the conference to be eligible for the league title game. The Buckeyes had a game against Maryland canceled earlier this season after the Terrapins had positive tests and Ohio State canceled its game at Illinois at the 11th hour due to virus cases.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said last week that if this situation arose, where Ohio State did not play enough games to qualify for the Big Ten title game, that the conference should amend the rules to allow the Buckeyes into the conference championship contest.
"I would think that if something would happen to Ohio State and they’d have to cancel another game, that that’s something that we’ve got to revisit," Alvarez told The Detroit News. "They’re sitting up there still ranked No. 4 (in the College Football Playoff poll). Our league can’t keep them from having the opportunity if they have a chance in the finals."
In a statement Tuesday, the Big Ten said the Michigan-Ohio State is one of the most important rivalries in sports, and it will speak with league programs about the title-game rules.
"The conference is committed to transparency and will continue to collaborate with its member institution stakeholders to determine Big Ten Football Championship Game participation requirements as well as tiebreakers," the statement read.
During a news conference, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said: "We need to make sure that we remain fluid and nimble during these times."
Here’s a look at what could happen and what it means for the Big Ten:
Can Ohio State play a game this weekend?
One solution for the conference is that the Buckeyes play a game this weekend, which brings them up to six and avoids a rule change. All other Big Ten games scheduled for this weekend still are on, but Purdue called off its practice Tuesday, which could open a conference opponent in Indiana.
The Buckeyes topped the Hoosiers 42-35 on Nov. 21 to take the driver’s seat in the East, but a rematch at Indiana would avoid multiple conference teams that are able to play from missing games. The Big Ten hasn’t had a situation in which multiple canceled games resulted in the creation of a new game this season like other conferences, but all cards may be on the table this week.
Support Local Journalism
The conference could allow the Buckeyes to find a nonconference game to play Saturday — perhaps No. 5 Texas A&M would be an option after its game against Mississippi was postponed. But the Big Ten didn’t allow Nebraska to play a nonconference team when its game against Wisconsin was canceled, and the Buckeyes playing a non-Big Ten team would hand them the East championship with an unbeaten conference record.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said during a news conference Tuesday that he believes the rules were created based on the information available at the time in September, but that information has changed in the fall and should prompt a reevaluation.
How does this impact the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff chances?
Ohio State has been ranked No. 4 in the CFP Top 25 poll the past two weeks, with the third installment of the rankings set to be released Tuesday night.
That ranking would put the Buckeyes in the CFP, but they have the weakest resume of any team ranked in the top six. Without playing a sixth game and winning the Big Ten Championship against West Division champion Northwestern — which is 5-1 and No. 14 in the CFP poll — there’s a significant chance that the Buckeyes would be leap-frogged and left out of the playoff.
That would impact the Big Ten monetarily — conferences receive a payout when one of their members make the CFP, and that money is dispersed among the league’s programs in the Big Ten.
What teams are affected by a rule change?
No. 8 Indiana (6-1) would be hurt the most if the rules are changed. If Ohio State is left with five games and ineligible for the league title game, the Hoosiers would represent the East next weekend in Indianapolis.
Northwestern has won the West outright and will be the East winner’s opponent.
Changing the six-game-minimum rule would make the No. 25 Badgers (2-2) eligible for the league championship game once again, but losses to Northwestern and Indiana have them sitting in third place in the West.
A win over Iowa this weekend would bump UW to second in the division, but it can’t overtake Northwestern for the top spot.
Colten Bartholomew's favorite stories from 2020
Colten Bartholomew's favorite stories from 2020
I chose stories that I believe show how athletes are wired a little bit differently, and how that manifests in their competitiveness, their drive, and their willingness to create change.
Nick Herbig's inner drive helped him turn from high school standout to a starter on one of college football's best defenses in a matter of months.
Jon Dietzen could've stayed retired and everyone around him would've understood. But he missed football and being a part of the Badgers' O-lin…
Badgers' QB recruit Deacon Hill has worked tirelessly to develop his arm, accuracy and other skills. Now he wants to take the UW program to ne…
For the past two years, the Badgers have gone through "Badger Academy," a series of seminars teaching different life and job skills to help th…
In a year shaped by reckoning of racial inequalities across society, Badger athletes Madison Cone and Tyra Turner joined a Big Ten Conference …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!