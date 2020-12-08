3 key questions about the Big Ten Championship Game after Ohio State-Michigan was canceled

The Buckeyes topped the Hoosiers 42-35 on Nov. 21 to take the driver’s seat in the East, but a rematch at Indiana would avoid multiple conference teams that are able to play from missing games. The Big Ten hasn’t had a situation in which multiple canceled games resulted in the creation of a new game this season like other conferences, but all cards may be on the table this week.

The conference could allow the Buckeyes to find a nonconference game to play Saturday — perhaps No. 5 Texas A&M would be an option after its game against Mississippi was postponed. But the Big Ten didn’t allow Nebraska to play a nonconference team when its game against Wisconsin was canceled, and the Buckeyes playing a non-Big Ten team would hand them the East championship with an unbeaten conference record.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said during a news conference Tuesday that he believes the rules were created based on the information available at the time in September, but that information has changed in the fall and should prompt a reevaluation.

How does this impact the Buckeyes’ College Football Playoff chances?

Ohio State has been ranked No. 4 in the CFP Top 25 poll the past two weeks, with the third installment of the rankings set to be released Tuesday night.