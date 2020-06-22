2 Wisconsin Badgers athletes test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are being reported to local and state health officials, but there is no requirement to report them to the Big Ten Conference, according to a UW official.

Universities around the country are handling athletes’ positive tests differently. Houston and Kansas State shut down their voluntary workouts due to a number of COVID-19 cases, while other programs like Texas, LSU and Clemson have had more than a dozen positive tests each but have continued workouts.

A UW official said there is not a predetermined number of positive tests that would require the Badgers to halt workouts.

“Any change would be the result of a qualitative assessment, looking at the big picture of the situation, rather than a quantitative one based solely around a specific number,” the official said.

Iowa reported Monday that it has had a total of 12 positive COVID-19 tests as its athletes return to campus, while Michigan and Rutgers reported two cases each.

Student-athletes who returned to UW's campus earlier this month completed health information forms, underwent a physical exam and took a PCR nasal swab test for COVID-19. They will be tested again if they report symptoms or believe they’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Daily screenings are taking place before student-athletes are allowed into workouts, and masks must be worn before and after workouts.

This story will be updated.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.