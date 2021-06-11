12-team College Football Playoff: Why can't Irish earn a bye and other questions

A: Yes, he did.

"I look forward to never hearing again about how we played one less game or don't have a conference championship," Swarbrick said.

Notre Dame wants to be an independent, which means it will not play on the first weekend of December when most playoff contenders are playing their 13th game for a conference championship.

Swarbrick said the tradeoff works for Notre Dame. Instead of getting a bye to the quarterfinals, the best the Irish can do is a home game as the No. 5 seed with a guaranteed extra week of rest.

"I do think it's helpful to us to be able to say, look, Alabama put its position at risk in its title game, or Oklahoma put its position at risk in its conference title game. We're doing the same thing in the first round," Swarbrick said.

The Irish have not won a national title since 1988. To end that drought in a 12-team format it will have to win four playoff games. But with six at-large spots available, getting into the playoff shouldn't be too tough for the Irish.

Q: Is this good for the teams outside the Power Five conferences that never had a realistic shot at the four-team playoff?