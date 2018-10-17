It wasn’t the first time Dick Bennett had the occasion to consider how much the opening of the Kohl Center factored into putting the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team on a successful track.
But, minutes after pulling the cloth off Wednesday to unveil the marker honoring his time leading the Badgers, it struck Bennett again.
“It just made it possible for us to do what needed to be done,” said Bennett, one of four people honored in the inaugural class of the Kohl Center Legends Walk. “And those who followed did even better. So it’s proven to be what was needed.”
Bennett, lead benefactor Herb Kohl, former women’s basketball coach Jane Albright and former men’s hockey coach Jeff Sauer had plaques unveiled in the flooring on the Kohl Center concourse.
All had significant places in the early years of the Kohl Center, which opened in 1998 after Kohl made a $25 million donation to the project that was at the time the largest private gift to the university.
In the first full season that the arena was open, 1998-99, the Badgers men’s basketball team started a streak of NCAA tournament appearances that reached 19 years before ending last March.
Bennett, who led the Badgers to the Final Four in his final full season, 1999-2000, said the opening of the Kohl Center and the attached Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion practice gym gave him a recruiting tool and a classroom, respectively.
“I didn’t realize what a big deal this was until really that first big recruiting class stood in awe of the facility,” Bennett said. “It was hard at first. It did not become our home court. To have a real home-court advantage, you’ve got to play in it a lot. And so the first few years, I thought, were really hard. Our opponents were as comfortable as we were. But, since, it’s really become just what it’s supposed to be.”
Albright, who led the Badgers to five NCAA tournament appearances and a Women’s NIT title in a tenure that stretched from 1994 to 2003, echoed Bennett’s thoughts about the changes in recruiting after the Kohl Center opened.
“We were able to sign the best recruit in the country after this,” she said. “So it really helped a lot. We always told our players, the best things in life aren’t things, but it’s really nice when you have really nice things.”
UW officials borrowed the walk of fame idea loosely from the famous outdoor stretch in Hollywood but more specifically from what they saw two years ago at Madison Square Garden in New York.
They’re planning additions annually.
“There’s so many worthy candidates and moments that the stories haven’t been told,” deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh said. “This serves as an opportunity to do that.”
The plaques embedded in the 100-level flooring outside sideline sections of the arena feature the honorees’ accomplishments.
For Sauer, who led the Badgers to two NCAA titles from 1982 to 2002 and also coached U.S. sled hockey and deaf hockey teams prior to his death Feb. 2, 2017, the inscription notes his role in international hockey.
“I think it says exactly what he was: an ambassador for hockey,” said Sauer’s wife, Jamie. “People around the world loved him. We’ve learned that since he passed.”