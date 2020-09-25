Finish in sight for new Badgers pool construction, Field House exterior renovation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two long-sought facility upgrades for University of Wisconsin sports teams are nearing completion.

It hasn't been a completely smooth process for either over the last few months because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nicholas Recreation Center is scheduled to open Monday with limited capacity on the site of the former Southeast Recreational Facility near the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena. The University Recreation and Wellbeing building includes the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center that will be home to the Badgers swimming and diving teams.

Upgrades and cleaning on the exterior of the UW Field House, where Badgers volleyball and wrestling teams compete, should be finished by the middle of October, senior associate athletic director Jason King said.

The 50-meter pool won't be open for recreational swimming until mid-October while licensing processes are completed, Recreation and Wellbeing director Aaron Hobson said. And it'll be temporarily without the moveable floor that will allow for conversion between a competition pool and recreational uses.

The parts are on campus, King said, but the technicians to install them aren't able to get to the U.S. because of the COVID-19 travel ban.