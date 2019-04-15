University of Wisconsin senior golfer Jordan Hahn likely wasn’t complaining about the rain Sunday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
With the final round of the Boilermaker Invitational canceled due to rain, Hahn was declared the winner by virtue of his 36-hole lead. He posted a 67-68 for a 9-under-par 135 on Saturday, two shots ahead of Oklahoma’s Riley Casey.
It’s Hahn’s third title and the first solo-medalist victory by any UW player since Dan Woltman won the VCU/Mattapoini Springs Shootout in 2006. It was Hahn’s fourth top-10 finish this season and 11th of his career.
“I know this win means a lot to Jordan,” UW coach Michael Burcin said. “Kampen Golf Course is one of the toughest tests in the country and he beat a bunch of really great players. Winning on great courses is always impressive and he continues to build his resume and one of the greats to ever play at Wisconsin. Watching his progression has been so much fun.“
The Badgers finished tied for seventh place with an even-par 576 in the 15-team field, 16 strokes behind winner Illinois State.
Men’s tennis
Sophomore Jesper Freimuth and freshman Jared Pratt recorded singles victories in straight sets, but UW (9-10, 3-5 Big Ten Conference) fell 5-2 to host Michigan (15-6, 6-3) in Ann Arbor.
Pratt teamed with senior Osgar O’Hoisin for the team’s lone doubles win.
UW concludes the regular season next weekend with home matches against Northwestern and Illinois.
Women’s tennis
UW (15-4, 7-2 Big Ten) beat Northwestern (11-9, 5-4) for the first time since 1998, with sophomore MaryAnn Rompf’s three-set singles victory securing the 4-3 win at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Sophomore Anna Makarova and freshman Ava Markham also triumphed in singles. The doubles point came from the teams of Makarova-Lexi Keberle and Markham-Rompf.