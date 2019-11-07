BUFFALO, N.Y. – Sophomore Garrett Model recorded a technical fall at 157 pounds and seniors Tristan Moran (141) and Cole Martin (149) and sophomore Trent Hillger (heavyweight) won major decisions as the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin wrestling team improved to 4-0 with a 34-3 victory against Buffalo (0-1) on Thursday night.
"I like what I saw tonight," UW coach Chris Bono said. "There were some major improvements from last week. We have a quick turnaround competing in a tough environment tomorrow (at Edinboro). We have to make sure we are ready."
Model scored 19 points in a defeat of Hunter Shaut for his second win of the season.
"I felt good tonight and went to my offense early and stayed on the offense," said Model, a former Stoughton athlete. "Everything just fell into place."
Top-ranked Seth Gross took on No. 13 Derek Spann in the 133-pound match with Gross coming away with a 6-3 decision. In four matches with UW, Gross has defeated two ranked opponents with ease.
At 165 pounds, No. 3 Evan Wick also faced a ranked opponent in No. 21 Troy Keller and posted an 8-0 victory.
Three ranked Badgers -- No. 11 Tristan Moran, No. 13 Cole Martin and No. 7 Trent Hillger -- recorded major decisions over their opponents.
At 141-pounds, No. 11 Moran won his match again John Arceri 10-2. In the 149-pound bout, No. 13 Cole Martin defeated Kyle Todrank 10-2. In the final match of the night at heavyweight, No. 7 Hillger put away Nolan Terrance 14-3.