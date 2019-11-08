SAEGERTOWN, Pa. — Seniors Seth Gross and Tristan Moran and junior Evan Wick recorded pins Friday night as the fifth-ranked University of Wisconsin wrestling team posted a 28-15 victory against Edinboro at Saegertown High School.
The Badgers improved to 5-0.
"Our guys did a great job tonight in a very tough environment," UW coach Chris Bono said. "I am excited for the rest of the season. I liked the way the team went out and got a bunch of bonus points for us. In the matches we did lose, we showed a lot of fight."
Gross pinned Tye Varndell in 2 minutes in the 133-pound match for his second fall of the season.
"I'm getting back into my groove and plan on getting better each time I step out there," said Gross, the NCAA champion at 133 pounds last season while competing for South Dakota State.
At 141 pounds, Moran recorded his first fall of the season in 4:58 against Carmine Ciotti.
"It felt great," Moran said. "Getting the pin is what I try to do every match. A lot more pins are coming this season and we will cap it off with a national title."
At 165, Wick pinned Derek Ciavorro in 2:30 for his first fall of the season.
Senior Cole Martin won by major decision at 149, topping Tyler Vath 16-3.