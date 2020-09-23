Even with football season, Badgers facing revenue shortfall of up to $70 million

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a Big Ten Conference football season back on the schedule, revenue losses for the University of Wisconsin athletic department won't be as severe as originally projected but still significant.

The Badgers are facing a revenue drop of between $60 million and $70 million in a 2020-21 fiscal year racked by the COVID-19 pandemic, associate athletic director and chief financial officer Adam Barnes said Wednesday.

The department had previously cautioned that a revenue shortfall of $100 million or more was possible this year without a football season.

UW will use gift funds held in reserve to cover some of the losses while putting on sports seasons that are likely to be scaled back in number of contests, Barnes said. The athletic department doesn't have enough in unrestricted reserves to cover the full shortfall, he said.

Athletics also is working with campus officials to evaluate borrowing opportunities, Barnes told a meeting of the Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee.

The department has frozen hiring on open positions, limited spending to essential purchases and instituted salary cuts through furloughs and a work-share program.