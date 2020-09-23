Even with football season, Badgers facing revenue shortfall of up to $70 million

With a Big Ten Conference football season back on the schedule, revenue losses for the University of Wisconsin athletic department won't be as severe as originally projected but still significant.
The Badgers are facing a revenue drop of between $60 million and $70 million in a 2020-21 fiscal year racked by the COVID-19 pandemic, associate athletic director and chief financial officer Adam Barnes said Wednesday.
The department had previously cautioned that a revenue shortfall of $100 million or more was possible this year without a football season.
UW will use gift funds held in reserve to cover some of the losses while putting on sports seasons that are likely to be scaled back in number of contests, Barnes said. The athletic department doesn't have enough in unrestricted reserves to cover the full shortfall, he said.
Athletics also is working with campus officials to evaluate borrowing opportunities, Barnes told a meeting of the Athletic Board's Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee.
The department has frozen hiring on open positions, limited spending to essential purchases and instituted salary cuts through furloughs and a work-share program.
The 2019-20 fiscal year for UW Athletics ended June 30 with a deficit of more than $2.5 million. That was covered by cash on hand, leaving that account down to $24,598.
This story will be updated.
This interactive graphic shows trends in the Badgers' financials over the years and allows for filtering by sport or category.
