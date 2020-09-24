Even with a football season, Badgers facing revenue shortfall of up to $70 million

Some capital improvement projects have been deferred. The remake of Camp Randall Stadium’s south end zone into premium seating has been put off by at least a year. Senior associate athletic director Jason King said UW will make a determination later this fall on the timeline for an addition to the Kohl Center that was scheduled to begin construction in 2021.

The cost of daily rapid tests that the Big Ten is requiring for football starting no later than Sept. 30 is less individually than the tests UW has used through Exact Sciences Corp. since June. But because there will be so many more tests, Barnes said, the price tag will be higher in the end.

Barnes didn’t give specific costs but deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh said that in the context of a finance committee meeting it’s “not pretty.”

“But it provides us the only chance that we have to safely conduct the season,” McIntosh said.

Even with savings of $3.5 million in salary through pay cuts and furloughs after the pandemic ended the 2019-20 competition season early, UW had a deficit of $2.5 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The athletic department lost revenue from NCAA and Big Ten distributions last spring and from not being able to host events that were canceled.