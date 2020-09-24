Even with a football season, Badgers facing revenue shortfall of up to $70 million

With a Big Ten Conference football season back on the schedule, revenue losses for the University of Wisconsin athletic department won’t be as severe as originally thought but still are projected to be significant.
The Badgers are facing a revenue drop of between $60 million and $70 million in a 2020-21 fiscal year racked by the COVID-19 pandemic, associate athletic director and chief financial officer Adam Barnes said Wednesday.
The department had previously cautioned that a revenue shortfall of $100 million or more was possible this year without a football season. The Big Ten last week restored a shortened football schedule to the fall after originally postponing it to the spring.
UW is preparing to go forward without large amounts of revenue from ticket sales and the donations associated with season packages as well as concessions, sponsorship and licensing.
This year’s budget of nearly $140 million, not including capital expenses, approved in February is “effectively obsolete,” Barnes told the Athletic Board’s Finance, Facilities and Operations Committee.
UW is working on both the revenue and expenses sides of the ledger to get through a 2020-21 season that likely will have the number of contests scaled back across Athletics’ 23 programs, Barnes said.
The athletic department will tap into unrestricted reserve funds but doesn’t have enough there to cover the full shortfall, he said. Other money in reserve is held for scholarship endowments and capital projects.
Athletics also is working with campus officials to evaluate borrowing opportunities, Barnes said. The Badgers are in a unique space among their league counterparts, however: UW is the only Big Ten school unable to use loan funding through private markets, spokesman John Lucas said.
“We’re aware that many peer institutions and their athletic departments are accessing borrowing to help smooth out the impacts of this crisis,” Lucas said. “Unfortunately this is not an option for us at the current moment.”
He said the Board of Regents asked for that flexibility in its biennial budget request that will by considered by Gov. Tony Evers.
The Big Ten is negotiating with TV partners on revenue for shortened seasons, Barnes said, which will impact budget figures.
UW originally planned for $42.463 million from media revenue shared by the Big Ten. In recent fiscal years, the athletic department has attributed more than 80% of media money to football. Men’s basketball, men’s hockey and volleyball accounted for the rest.
In limiting expenses, Athletics has frozen hiring on open positions, halted nonessential purchases, restricted travel and instituted salary cuts through continued furloughs and work-share programs.
As Badgers teams start their seasons, they’ll have reduced budgets, Barnes said.
Some capital improvement projects have been deferred. The remake of Camp Randall Stadium’s south end zone into premium seating has been put off by at least a year. Senior associate athletic director Jason King said UW will make a determination later this fall on the timeline for an addition to the Kohl Center that was scheduled to begin construction in 2021.
The cost of daily rapid tests that the Big Ten is requiring for football starting no later than Sept. 30 is less individually than the tests UW has used through Exact Sciences Corp. since June. But because there will be so many more tests, Barnes said, the price tag will be higher in the end.
Barnes didn’t give specific costs but deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh said that in the context of a finance committee meeting it’s “not pretty.”
“But it provides us the only chance that we have to safely conduct the season,” McIntosh said.
Even with savings of $3.5 million in salary through pay cuts and furloughs after the pandemic ended the 2019-20 competition season early, UW had a deficit of $2.5 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The athletic department lost revenue from NCAA and Big Ten distributions last spring and from not being able to host events that were canceled.
Total revenue was just under $123 million, nearly $12 million short of the pre-pandemic budgeted projections. Expenses came in at $125.5 million.
The deficit was covered by cash on hand from the surpluses of previous years, leaving that account down to $24,598.
Badgers fans weigh in on return of Big Ten football in October
Dancing up a storm
September 16, 2020
There's still time
Sure, they can. Not sure if they will change their minds, but the only thing that would make them ineligible is if they signed with an agent or something like that.— Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) September 16, 2020
Questions remain
This is a terrible idea that's putting hundreds if not thousands of students, coaches, trainers, and assistants at risk. How can they justify it when cases are spiking in nearly every B1G college town?— Abbey Lee (@aqtbenz) September 16, 2020
Still work to do
That's my birthday, that first game. They need me in the stands because they've never lost when I've attended a game on my birthday. Take Ohio State, for instance. Opening Kickoff return game. Once have my field pass, I'll tell you what I think of the resumption of UW football.— chris van wagner (@CVWhoops) September 16, 2020
Put to the test
Glad our team gets a chance to compete. Medical details seem well thought out. I’d rather have them monitored daily than not playing, get COVID and don’t know it and have issues next year from an undiagnosed heart condition.— Susan Balsai (@sesbadger) September 16, 2020
Mixed emotions
Happy for the players and coaches who want to play. Very concerned that this is going to blow up. UW is quarantining dorms. Not sure how this will be any different.— Zach Kirchenwitz (@zkirchenwitz) September 16, 2020
Facing long odds
I hope all possibilities have been considered and precaution is on high alert. The odds of this to successfully run start to finish is long and players health and safety should be priority #1!— Bob Look (@BobLook) September 16, 2020
Follow their lead
It seems like the rest of the sports world is managing their way through things, it’s not perfect, but if HS and Pro’s are doing it, so can college football.— Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) September 16, 2020
Alvarez approved
September 16, 2020
Challenges await
We have a long way to go before football is played in the B10. Only takes 5% of the 106 person roster to shut it down, thats a small number.— Jay Gugel (@Googs33) September 16, 2020
Accept no substitutes
bout time. Very excited especially having to watch other conferences play last week. Nothing like Big Ten Football!!— Dave Stoviak (@Stovie12) September 16, 2020
Room for debate
Just parents and coaches in the stands anyways so may as well enjoy the games in TV, etc. 😷— Mark Breyer (@MarkBreyer2) September 16, 2020
Pressure cooker
They caved under the pressure. I thought they made the right decision to postpone. Don't get me wrong I'm psyched to watch football I just thought the health concerns were valid.— Josh Huang (@tatts_n_scotch5) September 16, 2020
Tagging along
Was inevitable when other conferences started playing. Cannot cede any ground if you’re the big 10 brass.— Phillip Marquart (@pdmarquart) September 16, 2020
Talent management
Pad them up or recruits will go south.— Sherman (@BestDamnBroker) September 16, 2020
Timing is everything
At least the students won't be late to games.— Kevin Gratz (@kevin_gratz) September 16, 2020
It appears so
I hope this bodes well for basketball.— Smewgal (@Smewgal) September 16, 2020
Back to the grind
Great news for my favorite beat reporter @CBartWSJ !— Staben (@John_Nolan22) September 16, 2020
Fingers crossed
I hope everyone stays safe and healthy— Nuclear Badger (@nuclearbdgr) September 16, 2020
Along for the ride
It kinda roller coaster’ish— chris c (@ccnice1) September 16, 2020
Can't contain the excitement
September 16, 2020
Ready to rumble
September 16, 2020
We're waiting
September 16, 2020
Something to smile about
September 16, 2020
And I just can't hide it
September 16, 2020
No complaints here
September 16, 2020
