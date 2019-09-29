Freshman Emma Jaskaniec scored her first collegiate goal in the 47th minute and junior Jordyn Bloomer made two saves to lead the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory against Penn State on Sunday at the McClimon Complex.
After a scoreless first half, Jaskaniec headed the ball past Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis after great feeds from junior Lauren Rice and freshman Macy Monticello, who earned her first collegiate assist.
Bloomer collected her fifth shutout of the season and 13th of her career as the Badgers (7-2-1, 3-0-0 Big Ten) extended their home unbeaten streak to 12 games dating to last season. UW had a 5-2 edge in shots in the second half against the Nittany Lions (6-5-1, 2-2-0).
UW is off to its best start in conference play since 2013 and is tied for first place with Michigan, which will visit the McClimon Complex on Thursday. The Badgers will honor former player and current U.S. Women's National Team member Rose Lavelle