Emma Jaskaniec, Jordyn Bloomer lead UW women's soccer team's victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Junior midfielder Emma Jaskaniec scored in the 63rd minute to give the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team a 1-0 victory over host Kansas in a non-conference match on Sunday.
Jaskaniec's first goal of the season came off a feed from senior Cammie Murtha. All seven of Jaskaniec's career goals have been game-winners.
Jordyn Bloomer made two saves to record her second straight shutout. The senior is tied for third in school history with 28 career shutouts.
The Badgers (2-0) held a 13-5 advantage in shots against the Jayhawks (0-1-1).
UW, which defeated Kansas City 4-0 last Thursday, has posted back-to-back shutouts to begin a season for the first time since the 2012 season.
The Badgers open their home schedule Thursday against Notre Dame at the McClimon Soccer Complex.