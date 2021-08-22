 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emma Jaskaniec, Jordyn Bloomer lead UW women's soccer team's victory
0 Comments
topical

Emma Jaskaniec, Jordyn Bloomer lead UW women's soccer team's victory

  • 0

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Junior midfielder Emma Jaskaniec scored in the 63rd minute to give the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team a 1-0 victory over host Kansas in a non-conference match on Sunday.

Jaskaniec's first goal of the season came off a feed from senior Cammie Murtha. All seven of Jaskaniec's career goals have been game-winners.

Jordyn Bloomer made two saves to record her second straight shutout. The senior is tied for third in school history with 28 career shutouts.

The Badgers (2-0) held a 13-5 advantage in shots against the Jayhawks (0-1-1).

UW, which defeated Kansas City 4-0 last Thursday, has posted back-to-back shutouts to begin a season for the first time since the 2012 season.

The Badgers open their home schedule Thursday against Notre Dame at the McClimon Soccer Complex.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics