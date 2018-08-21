Senior forward Emily Borgmann and sophomore forward Lauren Rice each scored second-half goals and the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team opened its season Monday with a 2-0 non-conference victory over host Marquette in Milwaukee.
Borgmann started the action on an assist from Rice in the 48th minute, following a scoreless first half.
It only took another eight minutes before Rice padded UW’s lead, taking a give-and-go corner from junior defenseman Payton Wesley and sending it to the top right of the net.
Junior goalie Jordyn Bloomer made two saves for the Badgers, who own an 8-5-2 edge against Marquette (1-1). The series resumed during the regular season for the first time since 2004.