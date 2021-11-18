Emails offer look inside the search that ended with Chris McIntosh hired as Wisconsin athletic director

Former UW senior associate athletic director Bruce Van De Velde offered a candidate nomination April 1, five days before Alvarez's retirement was confirmed.

Van De Velde said in an interview that he nominated Colgate athletic director Nicki Webber Moore for the UW position, but she decided not to apply. He had hired her when he was director of development at Missouri.

"In talking to Nicki, she kind of read the tea leaves that Wisconsin kind of knew what they wanted to do early on and so she didn't want to get involved," Van De Velde said.

UW got at least 13 nominations of individuals to be considered for the position, according to follow-up messages sent to them by Adam Kindschy, a special assistant in the chancellor's office who worked on the AD search. The emails blacked out the names of the recipients.

But Blank in one message didn't appear to want unsolicited names.

"We don't want nominations," she wrote in a message to Kindschy after Van De Velde's email. "If we get them, we let people know and send them a link. But we don't want to solicit third party (n)ominations."

Jack Edl wrote to Blank on April 4 to nominate former UW athletic department CFO Mario Morris, now the executive deputy athletic director at Notre Dame.