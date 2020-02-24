Eloise Healey cards top-20 finish for Badgers women's golf team in Arizona

PEORIA, Ariz. — University of Wisconsin junior Eloise Healey set a career-low for 54 holes and finished tied for 19th place Monday at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona.

The native of Liverpool, England carded a 3-under-par 213, topping her previous three-round total of 227. Healey shot 69-73-71 for the Badgers, who finished in 13th place with a season-best 5-over 869.

"I was really happy with how steady I played," said Healey, who made her first hole-in-one on Sunday. "I focused a lot on my irons and approach shots this winter and I feel like this paid off and gave me plenty of birdie opportunities."

Rounding out the Badgers scorers were freshman Emily Lauterbach (1-over 217), senior Tess Hackworthy (2-over 218), sophomore Tracy Lee (5-over 221), and junior Bobbi Stricker (12-over 228).

Additionally, UW junior Claire Fitzgerald (12-over 228) and freshman Nicole Ciskowski (13-over 229) competed as individuals.

"Overall, I thought we hit the ball really well throughout the weekend," UW coach Todd Oehrlein said. "We needed to putt better and get more out of the rounds. I saw a lot of positive things that we can build upon."

Mississippi State won at 32-under 832, one shot better than Oklahoma.

