Eight University of Wisconsin head coaches received routine, one-year contract extensions from the Athletic Board on Friday.
Meeting in a brief closed session, the board approved the athletic department's rollover recommendations for Mick Byrne (men's and women's cross country and track and field), Yvette Healy (softball), Michael Burcin (men's golf), Todd Oehrlein (women's golf), Kelcy McKenna (women's tennis), Danny Westerman (men's tennis), Chris Clark (men's rowing) and Bebe Bryans (women's rowing).
All except Healy have three-year contracts that now run through the 2021-22 season. Healy's five-year deal was extended through 2023-24.
Byrne led a memorable season for the cross country and track teams, with senior Morgan McDonald headlining the honors by taking home four NCAA titles. He won the cross country championship held at UW's Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in November, then won the 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters at the indoor meet and the 5,000 meters outdoors.
McDonald and Alicia Monson, who finished fourth at the NCAA meet, were named the Big Ten Conference Cross Country Athletes of the Year. McDonald added the conference honor for track on Wednesday, while he joined Amy Davis, Olli Hoare, Trent Nytes and Alissa Niggemann as All-Americans in track.
With two new hires this spring, one-third of University of Wisconsin athletics head coaches have ascended to their positions in the last three…
In Healy's ninth season, UW softball had its first first-team All-American in Big Ten player of the year Kayla Konwent. The Badgers reached the 30-win mark in 35 games, the fastest in team history, and finished 43-14 after ending Oklahoma's NCAA-record, 41-game winning streak in the regionals.
Burcin's men's golf team experienced extreme results. The team finished last in the Big Ten Championships but senior NCAA regional qualifier and all-Big Ten first-team selection Jordan Hahn produced the best stroke average in program history, 71.68.
The women's golf team finished ninth of 14 teams at the Big Ten meet to finish Oehrlein's 15th season leading the Badgers. Jessica Reinecke, a senior from Verona, had the team's best finish of the season, a tie for eighth at the East-West Match Play Challenge last September.
Westerman experienced his first losing season (10-12) in four years as coach of the men's tennis team. UW was swept by Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
Third-year coach McKenna led the women's tennis team to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2005, where it lost to Syracuse to finish the season 18-6. Senior Sara Castellano was chosen for the all-conference team.
Bryans and the women's rowing team hosted the Big Ten regatta at Devil's Lake State Park and finished third there. The Badgers earned their 12th straight NCAA championships invitation in Bryans' 15th season and took 15th place.
The men's rowing team finished what 23rd-year coach Clark called a rough season with a 13th-place finish at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Championships. The Badgers qualified as an at-large selection after placing 12th in the Eastern Sprints.