Edgewood Eagles' new men's volleyball program takes flight

“It shows how fast the game is growing because five years ago our conference only had six teams,” Thomas said. “They’ve added one or two new teams every year for the last five years.”

Thomas was hired in summer 2019, giving him a year to recruit and build the program before competition began. He traveled to tournaments to meet players and their parents and make his pitch.

“I felt like I was some guy hanging out a sign that said, ‘Come play here,’” Thomas said. “We have the unique ability to make this our own. You can piece this together and find the guys who have what you’re looking for.”

Thomas wanted a roster of 15 but ended up with 10 because the pandemic cut short his recruiting time.

“Now I’m looking forward to building on what I’ve got,” he said.

Those new to men’s volleyball would see a familiar game with a few differences. In fact part of the reason it’s an easy sport for schools to add is it requires no new equipment. The net in the men’s game is 7 inches higher but the court dimensions are the same. The men’s game is more power-driven, with shorter points while the women’s game, while also powerful, has longer rallies that can make a single point immensely dramatic.