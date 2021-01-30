Edgewood Eagles' new men's volleyball program takes flight

For months, a college volleyball team just off Monroe Street has had the itch to get going and finally start playing some real matches. And no, those players aren’t necessarily women wearing Badgers colors.
Edgewood College makes its debut in men’s volleyball this winter, expanding the sport’s footprint in a market that already has it at the high school and club levels. The Eagles play the first match in school history on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at home against Cardinal Stritch.
“A lot of people don’t know yet we have a program here,” said Eagles coach Jeff Thomas. “But volleyball is here and it’s truly an exciting time.”
Thomas is a Madison native who played and coached at La Follette High Scool and was on a club team a UW-Oshkosh that won a national championship. He was also the MATC women’s coach and an assistant on the Edgewood College women’s team. The local connection is a big part of his plans for the Eagles’ program, he says, and has already helped build the team’s foundation.
“My biggest goal is to keep the local talent local,” Thomas said. “In previous years the local talent had to go to the Milwaukee area or to the Chicago area. They’ve had to go other places to continue to play the sport they love, which is sad.”
All five Madison high schools offer boys’ volleyball, and the Big Eight Conference is rounded out with Middleton, Beloit Memorial and Fort Atkinson/Cambridge. Middleton has been the local boys’ power, with 11 state tournament appearances since 2002.
Four of the 10 players on the Eagles’ roster are from the Madison area.
“Being able to start fresh and create your own culture is truly special,” said Dylan Griffith, a sophomore from Middleton who transferred from Concordia in Mequon. “One really cool aspect is that everything you do that first season is the first. New players have a mindset that they can come in and set a school record, you can’t say that at many places.”
Boys’ and men’s volleyball is growing incrementally throughout the U.S. In Wisconsin, 61 high school teams play, up from 50 in 2010. They’re concentrated in the Madison, Milwaukee and Fox Cities areas. By contrast, 492 girls’ teams play throughout Wisconsin.
In most states that offer boys’ volleyball, it’s a spring sport; in Wisconsin it’s a fall sport, though some schools might play this spring if allowed during the pandemic. In college, more than 200 men’s teams compete (compared with more than 1,000 women’s teams), but the greatest growth has been NCAA Division III (non-scholarship) schools. In 2012 Division III men’s volleyball reached the threshold of 50 teams needed to have a national championship; now there are more than 100 teams playing at that level. (Divisions I and II combine their NCAA tournament.)
Edgewood College competes in Division III and is a member of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. Thirteen NACC schools offer men’s volleyball, though St. Norbert in DePere is not competing this year because of COVID-19. Like Edgewood, Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee is launching a new team this season, too.
“It shows how fast the game is growing because five years ago our conference only had six teams,” Thomas said. “They’ve added one or two new teams every year for the last five years.”
Thomas was hired in summer 2019, giving him a year to recruit and build the program before competition began. He traveled to tournaments to meet players and their parents and make his pitch.
“I felt like I was some guy hanging out a sign that said, ‘Come play here,’” Thomas said. “We have the unique ability to make this our own. You can piece this together and find the guys who have what you’re looking for.”
Thomas wanted a roster of 15 but ended up with 10 because the pandemic cut short his recruiting time.
“Now I’m looking forward to building on what I’ve got,” he said.
Those new to men’s volleyball would see a familiar game with a few differences. In fact part of the reason it’s an easy sport for schools to add is it requires no new equipment. The net in the men’s game is 7 inches higher but the court dimensions are the same. The men’s game is more power-driven, with shorter points while the women’s game, while also powerful, has longer rallies that can make a single point immensely dramatic.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, few will get to see them play in their inaugural season — in person anyway. Following Dane County’s COVID restrictions, no fans can attend Edgewood College home matches. They will be live-streamed.
“That’s just how it is,” Thomas said. “Things this year have been constantly changing. We try to keep our eyes on the prize, and that means being able to get out there and play however that might happen.”