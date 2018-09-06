Given the ending last season, it's tempting to dig into the record book to recall how the University of Wisconsin men's soccer team fared after its last NCAA Tournament appearance.
It wasn't a pleasant journey for the Badgers.
In 2017, the Badgers played in the national tournament for the first time since 2013 and only the second time since winning the program's only NCAA crown in 1995.
That 2013 team was star-driven, with defender AJ Cochran earning first-team All-American honors. Forwards Tomislav Zadro and Nick Janus joined him on the all-Great Lakes teams.
But all three were gone when the Badgers started the 2014 season ranked 21st in the country, only to have everything fall apart in a 3-12-3 campaign.
Four years later, Badgers coach John Trask doesn't see signs pointing toward a similar conclusion even though there are some familiar mileposts.
UW was ranked 12th nationally to start the season, although it fell out of the United Soccer Coaches poll after losing its Aug. 24 season opener at Grand Canyon. The Badgers (2-2) have since defeated Hartford and Valparaiso around an overtime loss to No. 15 Fordham.
Forward Chris Mueller's four-year UW career ended last season as the Big Ten Conference's offensive player of the year and a second-team All-American. Five other starters also departed.
Trask is relieved to not have to be starting eight freshmen this season, although there are some in the new class that he thinks will contribute heavily.
What might drive this year's Badgers team, however, is a desire to not let things slide backward from the place it achieved last season.
"I think there's a pride that the program is bigger than those five seniors," Trask said. "And that sometimes can really be a motivating factor for the returning guys."
UW made it to the third round of the NCAA tournament in 2017, falling in overtime to Akron on the road to end a 12-5-5 season in which the Badgers claimed the Big Ten tournament title.
They'll lean on four returning starters — defenders Robin Olofsson and Isaac Schlenker and midfielders Mitch Guitar and Noah Leibold as the rest of the group comes along.
Junior defender Elan Koenig, who would have been a fifth starter back, is out for the season after suffering an ACL injury weeks before training camp.
Dean Cowdroy has taken over from two-year starter Philipp Schilling in goal, and the team is hoping that what it has seen so far hasn't been a mirage.
"Everyone's wondering whether Philipp's back and just grew a beard and put on some weight," Trask said of Cowdroy, a transfer from Division II Lander. "(He has) that same presence back there. The ball goes up 60 yards in the air and he just brings it out of the air like most of the field players do. He's got an air about him."
Freshman forward Charles Spragg missed training camp while helping New Zealand claim a spot in next year's under-20 FIFA World Cup. He scored four goals in five games at the Oceania age-group championship last month.
Spragg and fellow newcomers Andrew Akindele and Chris Bruch are part of the young attacking corps that Trask will use.
The coach hopes that, unlike four years ago, young doesn't mean unsteady.
"We're a little bit deeper," Trask said. "I wouldn't say we're as deep as the top three teams in the Big Ten. But it's not what it was four or eight years ago on the last two cycles."