Depleted Badgers men's cross country team wins third straight Big Ten championship

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Coach Mick Byrne said "a lot of teams got very excited when the rosters were announced (Friday) night" and the names of three of the University of Wisconsin men's cross country team's top five runners were absent.

"That gave a lot of teams hope," Byrne said.

Turned out it was false hope.

Redshirt freshman Rowen Ellenberg finished third and all five of UW's scoring runners placed in the top 15 as the Badgers captured their third straight and 51st Big Ten Conference championship Saturday on the Blue River Cross Country Course.

UW had 40 points, 11 fewer than second-place Indiana. Purdue and Michigan State tied for third with 97 points.

"We felt going into the meet that we had a depleted squad, but this shows the resilience and the incredible spirit of this team, knowing they were going in there to compete for a Big Ten title," Byrne said. "It was a very rewarding performance from a particularly young squad."

Ellenberg covered the 8,000 meters in 24 minutes, 11.1 seconds. Nebraska junior George Kusche won in 24:01.2, edging Illinois senior Jonathan Davis (24:01.8).