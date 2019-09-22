PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dani Rhodes scored her third game-winning goal of the season Sunday, lifting the University of Wisconsin women's soccer team to a 2-1 overtime victory over host and No. 13 Rutgers in a Big Ten Conference match.
Rhodes won a penalty kick in the 97th minute for the Badgers (6-2-1, 2-0-0 Big Ten) and then scored into the bottom left corner past Rutgers goalkeeper Megan McClelland to lead UW to its first win over a ranked team this year.
Rhodes now has 29 career goals, which puts her in a tie with Laurie Nosbusch (2008-11) for sixth in school history. Rhodes needs just one goal to become the sixth Badger to collect 30 in a career.
The Badgers took a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the match after Lauren Rice found Cameron Murtha for her third tally of the season.
The Scarlet Knights (7-1-1, 1-1-0) tied the game early in the second half after Amanda Visco scored off a corner kick.
UW keeper Jordyn Bloomer made three saves en route to picking up her sixth win of the season.
"It's great to pick up six points from the weekend. I think a big part of it was our ability to go deep into our bench against Maryland on Friday," UW coach Paula Wilkins said. "That gave us better legs on Sunday and I think it is a huge credit to a lot of people who played, no matter what minutes they played."