Reaching peak form as the playoffs begin is the dream for a lot of athletes.
For University of Wisconsin women's soccer senior forward Dani Rhodes, it's a reality born from an offseason that introduced a lot of questions into her mind.
She knew she was going to have to have one hip surgically repaired last December. What came as a surprise was that the other hip was going to need work eight weeks later, throwing off the timeline that Rhodes had built in her head for a productive lead-up to her final season with the Badgers.
Regardless, the results have been extraordinary for Rhodes and UW. She was part of a quartet of Badgers Big Ten Conference award winners after the team went undefeated through league play to win the outright regular-season title for the first time since 1994.
And here's the kicker: Rhodes said she's still getting better.
Senior Dani Rhodes was named Forward of the Year; senior Camryn Biegalski was chosen Defender of the Year; junior Jordyn Bloomer was selected Goalkeeper of the Year; and Paula Wilkins was chosen Coach of the Year.
"Things are becoming more comfortable, and I think I'm finally hitting my stride again," Rhodes said. "It's kind of exciting that now's the time to hit a stride."
The seventh-ranked Badgers open their quest for a double Big Ten championship with a quarterfinal game against Purdue at noon Sunday at the McClimon Complex.
Coach Paula Wilkins said college soccer teams have three trophies to win — their conference's regular-season and playoff crowns and the NCAA championship. UW has checked one box, is going for a second and can't be ruled out for the third.
"I was proud of the consistency they were able to bring throughout the season to win the Big Ten," Wilkins said. "It was thrilling as a coach to be part of it, to see their success and see them reach above themselves and do it as a team."
It's a long way from where they started the season. UW lost star midfielder Victoria Pickett to a season-ending injury in the spring. Uncertainty around Rhodes' recovery continued into the preseason.
But the Badgers went 10-0-1 in Big Ten play, outscoring opponents 20-5 with a mix of strong defending and better possession.
Their only losses in a 14-2-2 regular season were at No. 1 Florida State and at No. 5 UCLA, both 1-0.
UW beats Ohio State 2-1 and begins play Sunday in the conference tournament.
Rhodes led the way with 11 goals, matching her career high from her sophomore season and putting her into a tie for fourth on the team's all-time career scoring list with 36.
The second hip surgery in February meant that, instead of being healthy well in advance of the start of the season, the Waukesha native was going to be pushing it right up to the opener.
She was cleared to practice on the first day of preseason.
"There was no question in my mind I'd be back," Rhodes said. "I think the question was, how ready am I going to be? How fit am I going to be? How strong am I going to be?"
She responded by becoming the Big Ten's forward of the year. Badgers senior Camryn Biegalski (defender), junior Jordyn Bloomer (goalkeeper) and Wilkins (coach) also were among the conference's individual award winners announced Thursday.
Wilkins credited Rhodes for managing the little details off the field — eating right and getting enough sleep among them.
"And she's just getting stronger now," Wilkins said. "She's coming back from that injury and just getting better and better. She watches film all the time. She does all the little details. And her confidence has just grown with every game. But she really just takes care of her body so she can maintain the level of pressure on defenders and be able to finish balls when she needs to."
Both Wilkins and Rhodes agree that there's another level that the senior can reach in the postseason. Part of it is the gradual return from the surgeries.
Part of it is that it's the last leg of her journey with UW soccer.
"Despite any injuries or anything, your senior season can be overwhelming but exciting at the same time," Rhodes said. "I just set a goal for myself from the beginning that whenever is my last game, I want to leave with no regrets. So I want to give every game my best and do it for my team because my team has been amazing, and I can't accomplish anything that I have without them."