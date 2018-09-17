It took an extra 13 minutes, but the No. 22 University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team closed out Illinois 1-0 on junior Dani Rhodes’ double-overtime goal at McClimon Field.
Rhodes rocketed a shot past the Illini keeper in the 103rd minute off a pass from Jordan McNeese to lift the Badgers (7-1-1).
UW, coming off a 1-1 tie against No. 12 Northwestern, held a 14-4 advantage in shots over Illinois (6-4) and led 6-3 in corner kicks.
Men’s soccer: Sophomore Patrick Yim scored his first career goal to halve UW’s deficit against No. 2 Indiana in the 71st minute, but the Hoosiers (6-1, 1-0 Big Ten) responded with Andrew Gutman’s second goal of the match six minutes later to net a 3-1 victory over the Badgers (2-4-1, 0-1) at McClimon Field. Indiana led UW in shots (17-7).
Men’s golf: Senior Jordan Hahn finished 16th at the Northern Intercollegiate and the Badgers finished tied for 11th, 21 shots back of winner Marquette in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
Women’s golf: Jessica Reinecke’s 1-over 145 was good for a tie for eighth for the last-place Badgers in the eight-team stroke play portion to open the three-day Eat-West Match Play Challenge in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Women’s rowing: Team USA captured three gold medals at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, and two of those boats boasted former Badgers, including on Sunday when Vicky Opitz of Middleton helped the women’s eight. The gold medal was the fourth for Opitz, including 2013-15, in the women’s eight. On Saturday, former UW rower Maddie Wanamaker of Neenah sat bow seat for the women’s four without coxswain and helped her crew to a title.