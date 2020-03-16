Crazylegs Classic, UW Varsity Band concerts join list of items canceled because of coronavirus

The Crazylegs Classic, a running and walking event that raises money for the University of Wisconsin athletic department, won't take place this year.

It was on a list of events that have been canceled because of the new coronavirus. The UW Varsity Band concerts scheduled for April 16-18 at the Kohl Center also have been called off.

The April 25 Crazylegs was scheduled to feature an 8-kilometer run and 2-mile walk, both finishing at Camp Randall Stadium.

It has taken place since 1982.

Last Thursday, the Big Ten Conference ended the 2019-20 athletic competition season in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Other UW Athletics events canceled include:

• The UW Athletics Thank-A-Thon, March 30 to April 1.

• Red Tie Red Dress Scholarship Gala, April 17.

• Football's spring open practice and the Badger Kids' Fair, April 18.

• The men's basketball team's end-of-season reception, April 23.

• The Tom Wiesner Badger Desert Classic golf outing in Las Vegas, April 26-28.

Cher's April 9 concert at the Kohl Center has been rescheduled for Sept. 24.

