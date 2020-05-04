College golf: Middleton's Emmet Herb earns third consecutive All-American honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Middleton golfer Emmet Herb, now a senior at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, has earned a third career All-American honor from the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Herb, a team captain for the Tommies last fall, was one of nine NCAA Division III players named a first-team All-American after helping St. Thomas win four of seven fall tournaments and a third consecutive Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. He was ranked No. 4 individually among players in Division III.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The Tommies were ranked in the top six nationally and had qualified for this month’s NCAA Division III national tournament when the spring season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Herb led the conference with an average score of 71.4 strokes over 15 rounds. He had 12 rounds of 71 or better, including a 65 in an Aug. 30 dual meet against Gustavus Adolphus, and won the MIAC tournament with a score of 211, second-best in tournament history.

At Middleton, Herb won the WIAA Division 1 individual state championship in 2016, shooting 68 and 70 for a two-day total of 6-under-par 138, and led the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish.

Herb will return to St. Thomas in the fall of 2020 to complete his eligibility.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.